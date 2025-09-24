"GMs make mistakes just like coaches": Eagles DC Vic Fangio gets honest about Baker Mayfield's recent spotlight

Baker Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) will square off against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. Mayfield, who signed for the Buccaneers in 2023, appears to have settled well with the franchise since then, leading them to two NFC South titles.Ahead of Philly's clash against Tampa Bay, Eagles defensive coordinator showered praise on Mayfield for finding his feet with the Buccaneers.&quot;The quarterback (Mayfield) is playing really good,&quot; Fangio said. &quot;He's a scrambler. He scrambled, I think, 11 times this year for close to 120 yards already, so that's always an issue.&quot;I've always liked Mayfield. I think he's a good quarterback. Why these teams that had him didn’t keep him, I don't know. But GMs make mistakes, just like coaches do. I've always liked Mayfield and their backs run hard and good, so they’ve got balance.&quot;The Cleveland Browns took Mayfield with the top pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He played four years with them before having brief stints with the Carolina Panthers and the LA Rams in the 2022 season.Mayfield has earned both of his Pro Bowl honors since signing with Tampa Bay.This season, Mayfield has recorded 615 passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions. It will be interesting if he can hand the Eagles their first loss of the season on Sunday.Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield explains why Week 3 win over New York Jets was &quot;personal&quot; to himNFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield - Source: ImagnBaker Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a 29-27 win over the New York Jets in Week 3. After keeping Tampa Bay's unbeaten streak alive, Mayfield explained why the win meant a lot to him.“Their D-coordinator (Steve Wilks) was the one that cut me in Carolina, so a lot of stuff was personal today,” Mayfield said. “Haason Reddick, former Jet, a lot of people.”Mayfield will aim to continue his strong start to the season when the Buccaneers host Philly. However, Tampa Bay will be without of its key offensive weapons Mike Evans, since the wideout is dealing with a hamstring injury.