  "GMs make mistakes just like coaches": Eagles DC Vic Fangio gets honest about Baker Mayfield's recent spotlight

"GMs make mistakes just like coaches": Eagles DC Vic Fangio gets honest about Baker Mayfield's recent spotlight

By Arnold
Published Sep 24, 2025 14:34 GMT
Eagles DC Vic Fangio gets honest about Baker Mayfield
Eagles DC Vic Fangio gets honest about Baker Mayfield's recent spotlight (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Baker Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) will square off against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. Mayfield, who signed for the Buccaneers in 2023, appears to have settled well with the franchise since then, leading them to two NFC South titles.

Ahead of Philly's clash against Tampa Bay, Eagles defensive coordinator showered praise on Mayfield for finding his feet with the Buccaneers.

"The quarterback (Mayfield) is playing really good," Fangio said. "He's a scrambler. He scrambled, I think, 11 times this year for close to 120 yards already, so that's always an issue.
"I've always liked Mayfield. I think he's a good quarterback. Why these teams that had him didn’t keep him, I don't know. But GMs make mistakes, just like coaches do. I've always liked Mayfield and their backs run hard and good, so they’ve got balance."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Cleveland Browns took Mayfield with the top pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He played four years with them before having brief stints with the Carolina Panthers and the LA Rams in the 2022 season.

Mayfield has earned both of his Pro Bowl honors since signing with Tampa Bay.

This season, Mayfield has recorded 615 passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions. It will be interesting if he can hand the Eagles their first loss of the season on Sunday.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield explains why Week 3 win over New York Jets was "personal" to him

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield - Source: Imagn

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a 29-27 win over the New York Jets in Week 3. After keeping Tampa Bay's unbeaten streak alive, Mayfield explained why the win meant a lot to him.

“Their D-coordinator (Steve Wilks) was the one that cut me in Carolina, so a lot of stuff was personal today,” Mayfield said. “Haason Reddick, former Jet, a lot of people.”

Mayfield will aim to continue his strong start to the season when the Buccaneers host Philly. However, Tampa Bay will be without of its key offensive weapons Mike Evans, since the wideout is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

