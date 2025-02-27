“God bless Taylor Swift and the Swifties” - NFL fans react to salary cap increasing by $23,800,000 for 2025 season

The NFL announced on Thursday that the salary cap for the 2025 season would be increasing by $23.8 million to $279.2 million. That's a whopping jump, giving teams more flexibility, and players are going to be seeking even more money this offseason.

Ad

The salary cap is calculated by a collectively bargained formula which has gone up in recent years with new media rights.

Upon learning about the big increase, fans reacted on social media. Some pointed out the effect Taylor Swift has made in helping grow the game of football while many pointed out how crazy the jump is.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"God bless Taylor Swift and the Swifties," one wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"The NFL is rolling in dough! 23.8M increase is massive," a fan said.

"$97 million in growth since the COVID downturn is absolutely insane," a fan wrote.

"Easily gonna be $300 mil next season. Thats crazy," a fan responded.

More fans pointed up how rapidly and how big the salary cap has been increasing in recent years. It's gone up nearly $100 million in the last five seasons alone. Other fans pointed out how players are going to get massive contracts this offseason.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Damn that’s an insane jump from 2020-2025," a fan said.

"23.8 M in extra cap space, free agency is going to be interesting," a fan replied.

"Several players will make more money this year than an entire team's salary 30 years ago," a fan replied.

Exploring the teams with the most salary cap space this season

New England Patriots introduce new coach Mike Vrabel - Source: Getty

Only one team will have more than $100 million in cap space this season: the New England Patriots. They lead all teams with a projected $127 million this offseason.

Ad

Behind them with $31 million less cap space at second are the Las Vegas Raiders. They will have around $96 million of cap space to work with.

The next three teams (Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals) are all within $3 million of each other. The Commanders have around $81 million, the Bears have a little over $79 million and the Cardinals have $78 million in cap space.

There are five teams currently over the cap (New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.