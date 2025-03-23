"Good replacement for Dak Prescott" - NFL fans react to Cowboys reportedly targeting Joe Milton in trade

The Cowboys are reportedly weighing up a trade for Joe Milton from the Patriots to serve as a backup to Dak Prescott and many Dallas fans want it to happen on social media. The current incumbent starter for America's Team is the highest-paid player in league history and has been a mainstay for them for the last few years. He has led them to multiple playoff appearances but they have never made the NFC Championship of the Super Bowl.

That has made the discussion around the Cowboys' quarterback position fraught. Dak Prescott has not been able to match Roger Staubach's and Troy Aikman's legacies, with many feeling that his status should not shield him from competition. Social media commenters even went so far as to suggest that Joe Milton should not be looked just as a backup. Instead, they want the Patriots' youngster to be considered directly as a suitable replacement for their veteran.

Here are some of the reactions from X/Twitter.

The responses continued to come and here are some more comments from the platform.

"This guy looks like he could be much better than Dak ever could to be fair." - said one.

"He should replace Prescott" - added another.

"I read this as "The Cowboys are interested in making Dak Prescott their backup"" - noted a third.

Should Cowboys trade for Joe Milton after Trey Lance experiment?

The Cowboys traded for Trey Lance from the 49ers after San Francisco found their former first-round pick extra to their requirements when Brock Purdy established him as the starter. He was supposed to provide competition to Dak Prescott but that has not happened.

Even when Dak Prescott was injured last year, Cooper Rush was the primary backup. Trey Lance could not break through and get ahead on that line. Rush has since left and joined the Ravens this year, while Lance is still a free agent.

Therefore, the Cowboys need a backup this year, and Joe Milton might be a good option as a player. However, giving up picks when they can get a quarterback late in this year's draft might come back to bite them. They have multiple requirements for their offense and defense and need as many selections as possible to create depth throughout the roster. Dallas missed the playoffs last year and is in the same division as the two teams who faced off in the NFC Championship.

