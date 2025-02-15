"Gotta ban this" "They deserve a little fun too": NFL fans react as Philly police replicates Eagles' tush push at Super Bowl parade

NFL fans reacted to Philadelphia police paying homage to the Eagles by replicating the infamous "tush push" during their championship parade. On Friday, the NFL's official X/Twitter account shared a video of law enforcement hyping up the crowd by replicating the play the Eagles have mastered in the last two seasons.

This simulation drew plenty of reactions from fans, with some rejecting it and criticizing the play, insisting that the NFL should ban it.

"NFL gotta ban this. Worst signature move in the history of sports," one fan said.

"I hope they ban it lol," another fan said.

"That was stupid and corny," another fan said.

Others said they also deserved to have fun as fans of the game and the reigning champions.

"They deserve a little fun, too," one fan wrote.

"Lmao, Philly’s so wild even the cops are out here doing the Tush Push! 😂🦅 They’re committed!" another fan said.

"You deserve it brother," another fan added.

The Philadelphia Eagles were received by plenty of people ready to celebrate their second Super Bowl win. After putting on a show against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they had many reasons to cheer for their team.

Even though some fans took things a little too far and hit general manager Howie Roseman in the head with a beer can, the streets of Philly were full of joy and everybody tried to celebrate in their own way.

Howie Roseman had surprising reaction to being hit by a beer can during Philadelphia Eagles parade

Besides the police replicating the "tush push," other fans were excited to see their team as Super Bowl champions. However, some took it too far as a beer can hit GM Howie Roseman in the head.

The executive had a rather surprising reaction to the situation, showing his commitment to the city.

"I bleed for this city," Roseman said.

Josh Sweat, who believes he could have won Super Bowl MVP honors, joked about the incident, revealing that Roseman was now upset with him.

"I laughed at him a little bit when it happened," Sweat said. "And I know he's mad at me. ... When I saw it, I knew what happened, and I couldn't contain my laugh. ... I did not throw the can at him. But hey, that's part of it. They're throwing full cans and bottles."

The Eagles have every right to laugh and celebrate at the moment as they are once again atop the NFL.

