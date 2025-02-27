"Great, another year of Taylor Swift": NFL fans get their jokes off as Travis Kelce plans to keep playing

NFL supporters have erupted with witty responses following Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's confirmation that he will be back for the 2025 season.

Social media quickly erupted with posts, many of which centered on the ongoing presence of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at Chiefs games.

Kelce informed Pat McAfee by text message that he's "coming back for sure" and intends to "get into the best shape I've been this offseason."

Kelce was visibly upset with the way he performed during Super Bowl LIX when he had a mere four receptions for 39 yards in the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22.

"Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!" Kelce wrote, according to ESPN on Thursday.

This followed a poor year for Kelce, who recorded career worsts in receiving yards (823) and touchdowns (3) since his rookie year.

Many fans reacted to the prospect of additional Swift-centric coverage:

"Great, another year of Taylor Swift," wrote one fan.

"He gotta ditch T swift," commented another fan, who seems to not like Swift.

"Taylor let him play this year," joked another.

Fans also raised an eyebrow over Kelce's motivations:

"Obviously, he just wanted to drag it out for podcast views," posted one user.

"Bro acting like knees don't have expiration dates," another fan joked.

"He needs to win one for Taylor swift," added another.

Travis Kelce's 13th season puts a "Poetic" endgame in place

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Sources informed the Daily Mail on Wednesday that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have talked about how his 13th NFL season could be lucky for him.

"He has mentioned that he isn't very superstitious, but he has discussed with Taylor that this year would be his 13th year in the NFL, her favorite number," a source told the Daily Mail. "They have talked about how cool it would be for him to play this year, and if it were to be his last, how poetic that would be for them."

The cost to the Chiefs of Travis Kelce's return is considerable. He will receive a $11.5 million roster bonus on March 15, as well as $4.5 million in base pay for 2025. If he had retired, Kansas City would have preserved $17 million in cap room.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach had been confident in Travis Kelce's return. He said to NFL Network that Kelce had been "battling with a pretty big illness" through Super Bowl week.

