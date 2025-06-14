"Gronk> Simone" - NFL fans react as Rob Gronkowski’s 2023 take on transgender athletes resurfaces following Simone Biles-Riley Gaines clash

Transgender athletes competing in women's sports has been a sensitive topic, and many athletes have chosen their side in the debate. After Simone Biles' recent clash with Riley Gaines, a statement made by NFL legend Rob Gronkowski in 2023 has come to light again.

Gaines is an anti-transgender activist who has attacked the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. Biles had an exchange with Gaines, and the gymnast called her out for attacking children. The Olympian wants all sports to be fair, inclusive and respectful.

"I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport," Biles tweeted on Tuesday. "The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for.

" ... My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful. Individual athletes — especially kids — should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over. ... We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful."

Fans remembered a statement made by Gronkowski in 2023. The four-time Super Bowl champion claimed that he doesn't want to see men compete and dominate women's sports.

Following the Biles-Riley clash, it seems like many agree with Gronk's statement.

"Gronk>simone," a fan tweeted.

"Gronk is correct. I have furniture smarter than @Simone_Biles," one fan wrote.

"Even the dumbest man in the NFL is smarter than Simone Biles," a fan said.

"What do you mean “wow,” as if that’s some wild statement out of left field. “OMG GRONK SAID WHAT EVERY WITH COMMON SENSE ALREADY BELIEVES!” another fan commented.

"It’s not that mind blowing that our daughters shouldn’t have to compete in sports vs biological males and share bathrooms and locker rooms with them…" a fan said.

"He’s 100% right. It’s a violation of competitive integrity. It’s even more of an advantage than someone competing on steroids. It’s not about being against the LGBT, it’s about the fact that it’s unfair to have biological men competing against biological women," one fan wrote.

Rob Gronkowski made a bold statement about other countries participating in flag football in the Olympics

Rob Gronkowski is never afraid to speak his mind. He recently made a bold claim about other countries playing against Team USA in the 2028 Olympics.

Gronk believes that every other team needs at least a decade to compete against the U.S. in football.

"It's going to take at least a decade, because it's going to put them on the high alert, like, 'All motherf**king Americans, whooping our a**,'" Gronkowski said on June 6, via "Dudes on Dudes." "It's from any other country in this world besides America. There's every country combined, 'These motherf**king Americans."

Gronkowski added that the other teams might send their players to football camps instead of the military.

