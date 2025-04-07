“He ain't gonna make it”: NFL fans react as Panthers add 6’9’’ ex-basketball player to tight end roster

The Carolina Panthers made an unusual addition to their tight end room on Monday. They signed a basketball player, Coastal Carolina power forward Colin Granger — a 6-foot-9 athlete, to help coach Dave Canales in the TE department. Fans shared their reactions on X about the signing as NFL insider Ari Meirov posted the update on Monday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Granger hopes to follow others who have made the same move in the league. However, Fans had mixed reactions to this news, with some excited to see his potential and others unsure about the decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Naw, he ain't gonna make it, he pats the ball too much,” one fan posted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Let’s see if someone can play football from basketball,” another fan said.

“(Four) protein shakes a day and he’ll be snatching redzone jump balls in no time. Love this,” a fan commented.

Here are other fan reactions:

“I like that for him. He looks a tad uncomfortable with that basketball,” one fan wrote.

“A 6’9” TE? Dude’s gonna be a Madden legend if he makes the team,” another fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Yeah, right. It’s not likely a TE can make it out of Coastal Carolina,” a fan tweeted.

Granger will join a legendary lineage of former basketball players who have become NFL stars: Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham.

Also read: What positions do the Panthers need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Bryce Young and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

Who is Colin Granger, the latest addition to the Panthers' TE roster?

Colin Granger is trading hardwood for grass. The former Division I basketball center is set to take a shot at the NFL despite not having played organized football since eighth grade.

Ad

He spent five years of college basketball in Ohio, Western Carolina and Coastal Carolina. Granger shot 52.3% and hauled 322 total rebounds — including 137 in his final season at Coastal.

But now, he’ll compete for snaps against the likes of Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders and James Mitchell in a crowded tight end room.

Canales and general manager Dan Morgan aren’t strangers to hoops-to-gridiron transitions. In Seattle, the duo helped turn former Western Kentucky baller George Fant into an NFL offensive lineman. Fant is now mentoring Granger and reportedly tipped off the Panthers about his potential.

Also read: Panthers' NFL Draft target refuses to fall in Michael Jordan or LeBron James trap by giving a diplomatic answer

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.