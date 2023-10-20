The Jacksonville Jaguars were optimistic about Calvin Ridley heading into the 2023 NFL season. The wide receiver was expected to be a valuable asset for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the offense.

That notion sent fantasy football team owners to draft Ridley ahead of the season. Through the first seven games of the season, the wide receiver hasn't lived up to the expectations that were set for him. It could be attributed to the time he missed due to his suspension.

Despite a successful Week 1 performance, fantasy football team owners are now regretting their decision. However, it is understandable as the wide receiver has yet to crack seven fantasy points in the last five weeks.

NFL fans and fantasy football owners have discussed Ridley's downfall throughout the season thus far. Many regretted their decision and few have already dropped the wide receiver. According to some, Christian Kirk was the Jaguars player they should have drafted.

Calvin Ridley's stats in 2023

Calvin Ridley returned to the field in 2023 for the first time since October 2021. In Week 1, the wide receiver caught eight passes after being targeted 11 times, accumulating 101 yards and one touchdown. Since his season debut, he has yet to make any impact on the offense.

The next three weeks, Ridley had just seven total catches, 110 total yards and one touchdown. In the Week 5 win over the Buffalo Bills, the wide receiver had seven catches for 122 yards which included a 32-yard pass from Lawrence down the field.

During Thursday's primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Calvin Ridley didn't have any catches in the first half. He ended the game with just one catch for five yards.

Trevor Lawrence has turned towards wide receiver Christian Kirk as the top receiver the last few weeks. The emergence of running back Travis Etienne has also decreased some production in the passing game.