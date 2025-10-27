  • home icon
  "He chose money over championships": NFL fans refuse to sympathize with Myles Garrett after Browns DE's viral meltdown on sidelines after loss

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 27, 2025 03:21 GMT
Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots - Source: Getty
Defensive end Myles Garrett was visibly angry and frustrated after the Cleveland Browns' humiliating 32-13 loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday. In a clip shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov, we see the six-time Pro Bowler acting out in a fit of rage on the sidelines.

However, fans on social media were not sympathetic towards Garett after his sideline meltdown. They highlighted how the defensive end chose money over winning championships.

"I don't wanna hear s**t about how unhappy Myles Garrett is about playing for a losing team. He chose money over championships LOL," one fan wrote

"No, he doesn't. He chose the money over winning. If he wanted out, he could've had it. He chose the easier option," another fan commented
"Probably don't sign a monster contract with them then," this fan stated.
"You took the money bro. You understand the Browns are a poverty franchise. Just accept what you signed up for," another fan wrote.
"He asked for more money, now he upset," one fan commented.
"Bro traded his post-season career for millions of dollars," this fan said.
Myles Garrett had a decent performance against the Patriots despite the loss. He tallied a total of six tackles and set the single-game franchise record with five sacks to his name. He also surpassed NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White for the most sacks by an under-30 player in the league.

The Browns drafted Garrett with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. So far in nine seasons, he has tallied a total of 377 tackles, 107.5 sacks, 126 tackles for loss, and 210 quarterback hits. After a disappointing 3-14 campaign last year, he requested a trade.

However, the team was unwilling to let go of the six-time Pro Bowler. In March, Myles Garrett decided to remain with the Browns after agreeing to a four-year extension worth $160 million with a "no-trade" clause.

Myles Garrett heaps praise on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye

In the post-game press conference, the Browns DE had high praise for Drake Maye. The second-year quarterback completed 18 of 24 passes for 282 yards and three passing touchdowns against the Browns on Sunday.

"I think he (Drake Maye) is a great human being," Garrett said as per Patriots reporter Doug Kyed. "I think he is good quarterback who is soon to be a great quarterback. I like how he's grown. It's nice to be a part of his journey.
"Hate to be on this end of it, but it's nice to see how he's leading his team. He's helped them rebuild into what they are now. In a way, I'm proud of him, and I'm happy to see his success."
The Browns (2-6) have an upcoming Bye Week, after which they are scheduled to face the New York Jets on Nov. 9.

