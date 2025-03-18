“He dealt with NFL condition” - Mel Kiper delivers verdict on Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward debate for QB1 in 2025 NFL draft

The discussion between Sheduer Sanders and Cam Ward is heating up with just over a month remaining until the 2025 NFL draft. The two quarterbacks are widely considered to be the top two quarterbacks in this year's class, with some mock drafts projecting both players to come off the board in the first five picks.

Many media outlets have ranked Ward over Sanders following reports about the Colorado quarterback's predraft meetings. For others, Sanders is graded as this year's top quarterback over Ward. Among the Shedeur Sanders believers is NFL draft expert Mel Kiper of ESPN. On Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Kiper picked Sanders to wind up with a better NFL career than Ward.

"I'm going to go Shedeur Sanders," Kiper said. "I'm going to be steadfast in that. I've had him as QB1 all along, really since last year. He dealt with NFL conditions. He survived hit after hit. How he did it, I don't know. ... You can win big in the NFL going about your business like Sheduer Sanders does."

Kiper also credited Sanders' accuracy and ability to escape the pocket when his protection breaks down up front. He also cited Sanders' impressive completion percentage over his collegiate career.

Mel Kiper mocks Shedeur Sanders to Giants at No. 3

Mel Kiper appeared on "First Take" to discuss his latest mock draft. He projected Sanders to land with the New York Giants, who hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

New York has expressed interest in veteran free agents Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, but both quarterbacks are in the home stretch of their careers, likely with one final contract left. Wilson is 36 years old, and Rodgers is 41, meaning the Giants would be back in need of a quarterback sooner rather than later.

The Shedeur Sanders-Giants chatter ignited during the Shrine Bowl, when the former Colorado signal-caller was spotted donning custom New York Giants cleats in a red colorway.

In Tuesday's mock, Kiper predicted the Tennessee Titans will select Sanders' rival in the class, former Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

