Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks, but he's reportedly also a difficult person to deal with. It's easy to make fun of him because he is a public person and has engaged in some questionable behavior over the years.

For The Onion, the satirical newspaper known for publishing fun articles about events around the world, Rodgers became an easy target ever since he moved to the New York Jets. Their most recent article says that the Jets are impressed with how quickly he started to complain about things.

NFL fans loved the fact that another opportunity to make fun of the new Jets quarterback emerged. It didn't take long for them to point out some other facts about Rodgers on Twitter:

TotaLinsanity @TotaLinsanity1 @TheOnion I’m old enough to remember when The Onion was satire @TheOnion I’m old enough to remember when The Onion was satire

Robby @ivanpckr @TheOnion Jets fans that are laughing now BEST BELIEVE it will happen when things don’t workout and he starts rolling his eyes on a missed route or dropped pass or the shaky oline starts getting him crushed cause the whole afc will come for him now that they are the team to beat supposedly @TheOnion Jets fans that are laughing now BEST BELIEVE it will happen when things don’t workout and he starts rolling his eyes on a missed route or dropped pass or the shaky oline starts getting him crushed cause the whole afc will come for him now that they are the team to beat supposedly

Tboone Kittens @TboonekittensG 🤣 Exactly! @TheOnion “We’re all just glad to see that Aaron is exactly the kind of locker-room cancer we hoped he’d be.”🤣 Exactly! @TheOnion “We’re all just glad to see that Aaron is exactly the kind of locker-room cancer we hoped he’d be.” 😅😂🤣 Exactly!

JayMKE @JayMKE4 @TheOnion I am sure he's also cornered the equipment staff and shared his wild conspiracy theories. @TheOnion I am sure he's also cornered the equipment staff and shared his wild conspiracy theories.

What did The Onion say about Aaron Rodgers?

The satirical newpaper highlighted some hilarious quotes that poked fun at the Jets quarterback and his new team, saying that he got acclimated so fast that he was able to harass them right from the start.

A fake quote by head coach Robert Saleh read:

“It’s amazing to watch how Aaron’s mind works, how rapidly he found at least one thing about every single guy on this team that he absolutely loathes."

But the best one, no doubt, involved general manager Joe Douglas.

"Aaron has already come to us with detailed gripes about nearly everyone, from the veterans to the rookies, and even the guys he asked us to sign. He’s already giving the offensive line the silent treatment, and he showed up to the defense’s practice to complain about those guys too.

"To have a veteran QB show from day one how seriously he takes grumbling about his teammates, it’s really inspiring our younger guys to bitch and moan as well. After all the controversy surrounding him coming here, we’re all just glad to see that Aaron is exactly the kind of locker-room cancer we hoped he’d be."

This might sound harsh on the quarterback, but it's all a product of his antics over almost two decades in Green Bay.

And we all can laugh when a little joke won't kill anybody.

