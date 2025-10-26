  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He dressed like a quilt my grandma made": NFL fans ridicule Myles Garrett's gameday fit for Browns vs Patriots

"He dressed like a quilt my grandma made": NFL fans ridicule Myles Garrett's gameday fit for Browns vs Patriots

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 26, 2025 16:07 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty
"He dressed like a quilt my grandma made": NFL fans ridicule Myles Garrett's gameday fit for Browns vs Patriots

Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett has arrived at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for the game against the New England Patriots. The perennial Pro Bowler wore a knitted outfit, black pants, and white sneakers.

Ad

NFL fans spotted the outfit and took to X (formerly Twitter) to critique:

A fan said, "Why is he dressed like a quilt my grandma made?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another added, "Counting the one he is wearing???"
One asked, "No Halloween costume this year?"

However, not all the comments were critical.

One fan stated, "That fit is tuff"
Ad
Another added, "Fun Christmas Sweater!!!"
One chipped in, saying, "Neat buddy"

Garrett is the face of the Cleveland Browns and has spent his entire professional football career with the franchise. He's reached the playoffs twice.

This season has been taxing for Garrett and Co., as the Browns have posted a 2-5 record. Today's game is against an in-form Patriots side on their home turf.

Myles Garrett and the Browns aim for consecutive wins for the first time in 2025

Myles Garrett and the Browns recorded their second win of the season in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. The game ended 31-6, with Kevin Stefanski's side shutting down Tua Tagovailoa and Co. at the Huntington Bank Field.

Ad

Next up is a matchup against the New England Patriots as the Browns look to record consecutive wins for the first time this season. In their way is an impressive Patriots side coached by Mike Vrabel.

The Vrabel-led Patriots are 5-2 this season, and have recorded impressive wins over the Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Tennessee Titans. Furthermore, Drake Maye and Co. have a home advantage against the Browns in their Week 8 showdown.

Ad

It's a game that Myles Garrett and Co. need to win if they're to retain their slim playoff hopes. Here's what you need to know about the showdown:

  • Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
  • Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Venue: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications