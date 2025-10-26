"He dressed like a quilt my grandma made": NFL fans ridicule Myles Garrett's gameday fit for Browns vs Patriots

Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett has arrived at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for the game against the New England Patriots. The perennial Pro Bowler wore a knitted outfit, black pants, and white sneakers.NFL fans spotted the outfit and took to X (formerly Twitter) to critique:A fan said, &quot;Why is he dressed like a quilt my grandma made?&quot;Another added, &quot;Counting the one he is wearing???&quot;One asked, &quot;No Halloween costume this year?&quot;However, not all the comments were critical.One fan stated, &quot;That fit is tuff&quot;Another added, &quot;Fun Christmas Sweater!!!&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;Neat buddy&quot;Garrett is the face of the Cleveland Browns and has spent his entire professional football career with the franchise. He's reached the playoffs twice.This season has been taxing for Garrett and Co., as the Browns have posted a 2-5 record. Today's game is against an in-form Patriots side on their home turf.Myles Garrett and the Browns aim for consecutive wins for the first time in 2025Myles Garrett and the Browns recorded their second win of the season in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. The game ended 31-6, with Kevin Stefanski's side shutting down Tua Tagovailoa and Co. at the Huntington Bank Field.Next up is a matchup against the New England Patriots as the Browns look to record consecutive wins for the first time this season. In their way is an impressive Patriots side coached by Mike Vrabel.The Vrabel-led Patriots are 5-2 this season, and have recorded impressive wins over the Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Tennessee Titans. Furthermore, Drake Maye and Co. have a home advantage against the Browns in their Week 8 showdown.It's a game that Myles Garrett and Co. need to win if they're to retain their slim playoff hopes. Here's what you need to know about the showdown:Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025Livestream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 1 p.m. ETTV Channel: FOXVenue: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts