"HE GONE": Erasure of Justin Fields’ next team’s trade odds sends fans into a frenzy

Chicago Bears fans believe quarterback Justin Fields will soon be traded.

The Bears currently hold the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could select quarterback Caleb Williams out of USC. However, Chicago does have Fields under contract, but on Wednesday, fans noticed DraftKings removed the odds for the quarterback's next team.

Fields was the only player to have his odds removed, which many think means a trade is imminent.

"HE GONE."

"So what are we thinking? Trade is close enough to finished that they stopped bets? Or Bears have decided to keep him?"

"God help the team that brings Fields in. When they find out he isn't him, that GM is getting fired and the fanbase is gonna be pissed."

"Poles did say he hoped to have it figured out by 'tomorrow'… well tomorrow is now."

Although Fields' next team odds have been removed, a trade can't be made until the new league year resets on March 10.

Bears GM wants to do right by Justin Fields

Justin Fields' next team odds being removed comes a day after Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles said they want to do right by the quarterback.

Regardless of who is under center for the Bears in 2024, Poles said the plan is to make a decision soon and either trade or keep Fields before free agency opens.

"It just depends on what opportunities pop up," Poles said via CBS Sports. "I will say this: If we go down that road, I wanna do right by Justin as well. No one wants to live in gray. I know that's uncomfortable. I wouldn't wanna be in that situation either.

"So we'll gather the information. We'll move as quickly as possible. We're not gonna be in a rush. And (we'll) see what presents itself and what's best for the organization."

Ryan Poles said he also remains in constant communication with Justin Fields' agency and team as the Chicago Bears front office looks to make a decision soon.

"I've been in contact with his team and let them know kinda what we're looking at," Poles said of his communication with Fields, "how things might play out, and that we'll continue to communicate. ... It's part of this business. It is a unique situation."

Last season, Fields went 227-for-370 for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.