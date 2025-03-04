“He’ll obviously end up with Aaron Rodgers” - NFL fans react to Jets allowing Allen Lazard to seek a trade

The New York Jets have allowed Allen Lazard to seek a trade. Lazard was brought in back in the 2023 season after New York traded for his former quarterback in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers.

Ad

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the news, adding that the Jets are also willing to have the receiver return to the team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, things haven't exactly gone according to plan for the Jets since bringing in the former Packers offensive group. Not only did the Jets bring in Rodgers and Lazard, but they even made a trade for Davante Adams to add to the receiving corps.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After a season in which the Jets went 5-12 and missed the playoffs, the organization seems to be going in a completely different direction.

With the hiring of new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, the Jets have decided to move on from Rodgers, already released Adams, and are now willing to let Lazard walk.

Ad

It will be interesting to see where he ends up when the offseason finally wraps up. Fans took to X to speculate on exactly that, with some believing he'll follow Rodgers wherever he goes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Can he even play or is he just Aaron Rodgers friend?" one fan wrote.

"Doesn’t he have to wait until Rodgers goes somewhere before he knows what to do?" another wrote.

"So they paid Lazard all that money because of Rodgers, and now he’s getting shopped around? Classic Jets front office move," someone said.

Ad

"Lmao trade him for what, a sandwich?" someone else added.

He played 12 games for the Jets in 2024, hauling in 37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns. That's a significant jump in production from his 2023 numbers with the team, where he played 14 games on the season.

Where will Allen Lazard end up in 2025?

NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

It will be interesting to see if the receiver does follow Rodgers in 2025. All indications are that Rodgers will play again next season. It's clear that he's beginning to wind down in his career, and he could very well be approaching the final season of his career next year.

Ad

If Rodgers does end up with another team, his pass-catcher could very well follow the former Super Bowl winner and join him for his last rodeo.

If not, he will be gearing up to play with a team for the first time in which Rodgers is not the starting quarterback on the roster. Should Rodgers ultimately not elect to play in 2025, the talented receiver still has a lot to offer NFL clubs at 29 years old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.