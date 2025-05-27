"He looks so depressed to be there": NFL fans react to DeAndre Hopkins' first look in Ravens purple

NFL fans had a lot to say about DeAndre Hopkins, as he prepares to defend his fifth team in the league. After representing the Kansas City Chiefs following an in-season trade from the Tennessee Titans, Hopkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens, adding more firepower to a dangerous offense that already had Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry.

The first images of Hopkins donning his new jersey saw the light on Tuesday. The veteran wide receiver was all smiles while warming up in a picture shared by reporter Ari Meirov on X (formerly Twitter).

Many fans reacted to the picture, saying that Hopkins didn't look like his best version.

"he looks so depressed to be there," one fan said.

"Ravens love giving Lamar the past their prime cooked WRs," another fan said.

"He looks so washed," another fan said.

Others suggested that DeAndre Hopkins is lined up for a terrific season alongside Lamar Jackson.

"All the comments saying he’s washed please remember that when people start saying Lamar has all stars around him and he’s only good and wins MVPS becuase of those 'all stars,'" one fan said.

"He won't get the yards, but he will get the 1st down conversions and red zone conversions when needed," another fan predicted.

"A lot of folks saying he is dust now, but imo he is gonna have a great season!!" another fan said.

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a disappointing elimination against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs. Hopkins' presence can give them an edge in those duels that a crucial play can decide.

That said, not many people believe the wide receiver can make a big impact.

Revisiting DeAndre Hopkins' sole season with Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins joined Kansas City to aid the Chiefs' Super Bowl aspirations. The veteran played 10 games with the champions but had a limited impact, catching 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns.

His postseason production declined, with only three catches for 29 yards and one touchdown in three games. The Baltimore Ravens previously had Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, showing a preference for veteran wide receivers, and Hopkins could be next.

Though he's not the same player he was in Houston, he can still contribute significantly.

