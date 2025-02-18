“He looks very uncomfortable” - NFL fans cast doubts over Aidan Hutchinson’s latest video amid recovery from injury

The Detroit Lions had a disappointing end to their season as injuries caught up to them and lost in the NFC Divisional Round against the Washington Commanders. One reason for the early exit was the amount of injuries on the defensive side of the field, including to defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson suffered a brutal leg injury where he needed surgery to repair a fractured fibula and tibia back in October. But on Monday, the Detroit Times shared a video of Hutchinson back running on a field.

However, not everyone was excited with this video of Aidan Hutchinson as they took to social media and shared their feelings.

"Running back to the ER." One person posted

"He looks very uncomfortable but glad he's improving." Another person commented on the video.

"I will be shocked if he makes an impact next season. But usually players are not the same after an injury like his," another fan pointed out.

People continued to show some concern for the defensive end on social media as he continues to improve.

"Duede will never play the same." One commenter posted on the video

"He looks like a wobbly old cart." One person compared Hutchinson to on social media.

While this type of injury is not a career-ending one, it will be interesting to see how he does when he gets the full offseason to recover. Aidan Hutchinson had a good season as he recorded 19 total tackles (12 solo, seven assisted) with a forced fumble, 0.5 stuffs, and 7.5 sacks in five games.

Aidan Hutchinson shared update on his rehab

Earlier this month, Aidan Hutchinson was in New Orleans during Super Bowl week. He talked to Pat McAfee and discussed the status of his rehab.

“I feel good," Hutchinson told McAfee. "I’ll be wrapping up rehab pretty soon, and then I’ll be moving on with my life.”

Hutchinson also opened up about the disappointment of missing the rest of the season.

“It hurt. Despite the pain, being ripped out of that season and knowing what I could’ve done and what could’ve been, that’s what I had the hardest time with," Hutchinson explained. "But then again, I’m going into year four next year, I’m young and I’ve got a lot of good football left.”

Even without Aidan Hutchinson for most of the season, the Detroit Lions still went a franchise-best 15-2. But despite their strong roster, there are still some needs on both sides of the football.

The biggest issue is going to be addressing the defensive end position across from Hutchinson as Marcus Davenport is a free agent. Getting a second defensive end for their 4-3 defense is going to be critical for the team's success on defense. They do have Za'Darius Smith under contract and could be in a good position to attract a free agent.

