“He has robbed the Atlanta Falcons” - Ex-NFL scout delivers verdict on Kyle Pitts’ tenure with NFC South team

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts in the first round, with the No. 4 pick in 2021. However, after a Pro Bowl rookie year, the tight end hasn't posted more than 700 receiving yards in a season with the team.

In April last year, the Falcons announced that they would exercise Pitts' fifth-year option as a part of his rookie contract, which will keep him tied down in Atlanta for the 2025 season.

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff delivered a scathing verdict on Pitts' tenure with the Falcons, suggesting that the TE has "robbed" the franchise while discussing position value's importance to teams.

“Like, you draft a tight end fourth overall, he doesn't make that much less on a guaranteed basis than (someone like) George Kittle," Middlekauff said on his YouTube podcast on Thursday (9:39).

"So it's like, I'm not even getting a deal. I'm paying the guy a premium immediately. Now, it's easy to say once he turns out to be Brock Bowers, but like, what happens when it's Kyle Pitts? Kyle Pitts, that's fu**ing highway robbery. He has robbed the Atlanta Falcons.”

Pitts recorded 1.026 yards and caught a touchdown in his rookie season with the Falcons. He then posted 356 yards and two touchdowns across 10 games in the 2022 season.

in 2023, Pitts tallied 667 yards and three touchdowns, while last season, he amassed 602 yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions.

While Pitts has been improving on his touchdown scores each season, he hasn't lived up to expectations in Atlanta in terms of his overall productivity.

Atlanta Falcons rumored to trade Kyle Pitts this offseason

NFL: Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts - Source: Imagn

Since Pitts' overall output has been underwhelming for the past three seasons, there are rumors that the Falcons might look to trade him this offseason.

However, Pitts posted a message on Instagram last week, highlighting that he is focused on the 2025 season with Atlanta.

"Year 4 had its Ups and Downs but we prevailed.. Year 5 I’m coming 10x Harder than I ever did.🔒 #WeBall," Pitts wrote in the caption of his IG post.

The 2025 offseason will be important for Pitts. He needs to impress the Atlanta management if he wants a new deal with the team. The Falcons haven't made the postseason since the 2017 season.

