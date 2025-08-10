"He's already moved on from Dak Prescott" - NFL fans react to Jerry Jones' comments on Joe Milton after Cowboys preseason 

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys competed in their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams. It was a disappointing outing for America's Team as they lost 31-21. However, Jerry Jones' comments about Joe Milton stole the headlines.Milton started his career in New England as the Patriots picked the quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. However, earlier this year, he was traded to the Cowboys along with a seventh-round pick for the 2025 draft in exchange for a fifth rounder.The Cowboys' owner was asked about Milton before the game against the Rams. Jerry Jones stated that he had to &quot;pinch himself&quot; to believe that he was able to get the QB:&quot;I really have to pinch myself that we got him after the last game that he had up there, starting there for New England. I’m just excited that we had a chance to get him and he hasn’t disappointed. ... We’re just more and more encouraged by what we’re seeing.&quot;NFL fans reacted to Jones' comments on X. Some even said that the Cowboys owner wants to &quot;replace&quot; Dak Prescott with Joe Milton. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;He’s already moved on from Dak lmao,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Translation: I’m ready to replace Dak any day now,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Joe Milton &gt; Dak,&quot; a fan tweeted.Check out some more fan reactions below:&quot;So much better then dak,&quot; a fan stated.&quot;He needs a lot more reps. Hopefully he does not get them this season unless it’s because Dak is on the sideline in the 4th quarter due to having a signicant lead,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;We are at the point in the season where optimism is very high for Milton, happens yearly. Then you see him play and your like oh okay release him,&quot; stated another fan.Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a good time during the joint practice with the LA RamsBefore the preseason loss against the Rams, the Cowboys had a joint preseason training session on Thursday. It seems like Dallas QB Dak Prescott enjoyed the practice session with LA.&quot;I thought it was a good scrimmage,&quot; Prescott said. &quot;It was one of those ones where I left not feeling great about it, but you look on film, there's a lot more good than I thought. It was one of those things if we had actually schemed them, if we actually had a chance to game plan, I would have felt fantastic with the results.&quot;After tasting defeat in the preseason, it'll be interesting to see if the Cowboys make Joe Milton start any games in the regular season or stick with Dak Prescott.