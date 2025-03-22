“He's better than Russell Wilson” - Chris Broussard labels Aaron Rodgers as Steelers “best option”

None of the two starting quarterbacks the Pittsburgh Steelers used in 2024 are currently with the organization, as Russell Wilson is still unsigned in free agency and Justin Fields joined the New York Jets this offseason.

Despite signing Mason Rudolph to a contract this offseason, the team is still actively searching for a potential quarterback upgrade. Reports have it that the team may decide to employ another veteran, Aaron Rodgers, to temporarily cover the void. They may also decide to re-sign Wilson on another short-term contract to have him return as their starter in 2025.

In a conversation on FS1's First Things First this week, Chris Broussard suggested that the Steelers are currently Rodgers' best option. He went on to add that Pittsburgh should try to sign the four-time MVP winner in free agency as he will give them a better chance at winning than Russell Wilson.

Pittsburgh, according to Broussard, would provide Rodgers with a direct route to the postseason and perhaps even an opportunity to make a deep run.

"He does now have potentially the best defense he's had in a long time, so that could help. I just think he's better than Russell Wilson. I do think he's better than Kirk Cousins. And I think he's their best option," Broussard argued.

In any case, Rodgers doesn't have much time left to decide which team he wants to suit up for next season. Since the New York Giants, one of his rumored suitors, signed Jameis Winston on Friday, he does not have plenty of options left.

Rodgers may have to wait until the middle of the season to find a team if he continues to stall on his decision. This is because some teams may want to add a new signal-caller at that point due to injuries or poor performance.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly visited the Steelers on Friday

Aaron Rodgers reportedly visited the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, which stoked rumors of a possible agreement between the two parties. However, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero claims that no deal was made right away despite the excitement surrounding the 41-year-old quarterback's visit to Pittsburgh. Still, it indicates that he is giving playing for the Steelers next season some serious thought.

Rodgers played in all 17 games for the New York Jets last season before being cut by the team on Mar. 12. He completed 63% of his throws for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has the fifth-highest number of touchdown passes (503) and seventh-most passing yards (62,952) in NFL history.

