“He's better than Shedeur Sanders” - NFL fans react to latest update on Jaxson Dart’s draft stock

Jaxson Dart impressed during his showing at the 2025 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis this weekend. He participated in on-field drills and showed off his arm talent in hopes of boosting his stock for the NFL draft.

It appears Dart did exactly that, as NFL insider Jeff Howe reported that two teams "strongly believe" that Dart will be selected in the top half of the first round. That would make him a top three quarterback in the class alongside Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. That's quite the stock boost for the Ole Miss signal-caller.

Fans on X offered their thoughts on the report, with some suggesting that Dart could be the best quarterback out of the entire class when it's all said and done.

"He's the most talked about Ole Miss QB in a Draft since Eli. He did really well at the Combine and Senior Bowl. To me, he's the best QB in this draft class so far," one fan said.

"high upside if a team’s patient with his development," another posted.

"Stock continues to rise. Next step. Pro Day," wrote another fan.

"He's the Drake Maye of 2025 in a weaker QB class," wrote another.

Dart wrapped up his senior season with the Rebels by throwing for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He helped lead Ole Miss to a 10-3 overall record, finishing fifth in the Southeastern Conference and including a 52-20 win over Duke in the Gator Bowl.

Jaxson Dart joins Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward as first-round projected quarterbacks

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

With Jaxson Dart's climb in draft stock, he joins the Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders and the Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward as the three quarterbacks who are expected to go in the first round.

Both Sanders and Ward have been highly projected on draft analysts' boards and are expected to be selected early in the first. The pair are close in statistical ratings, but also different in styles as well.

Who is selected first will seemingly be determined by teams' preferences for the quarterback position, and who they feel fills those preferences more amicably. As for Dart, now that he has snuck his way up into early first-round projection status, he could end up being the steal of the class.

