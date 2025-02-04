"He's coming to save us" - Fans speculate after Shedeur Sanders' viral Browns tweet ahead of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of potentially losing All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett after he publicly requested a trade on Monday. One person who posted about it was NFL draft prospect Shedeur Sanders, who commented on his brother's post regarding how Browns fans are supporting Garrett.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans discussed the possibility of Shedeur being selected second overall by the Browns in the 2025 NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Taking the challenge of coming to Cleveland and being the QB and get us where we never been that would be legendary and doing something that has never been done winning the franchise first Superbowl Now it's not going to be overnight but I promise worth it if you do." One person commented

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

"Naw if you come save our franchise youre bigger than lebron in Cleveland." Another person wrote on social media

However, not everybody is a fan of Shedeur Sanders joining the Cleveland Browns.

"Myles literally request a trade after seeing yall be the only options at qb this draft." One user posted

Expand Tweet

"Please go to Tennessee even the Giants anywhere but there." Another person replied to Sanders' tweet

It will be intriguing to see how the NFL draft plays out as Sanders could realistically be drafted by the Browns.

What are the odds for Shedeur Sanders to be picked first overall?

If Shedeur Sanders is selected with the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft, that is the only way the Cleveland Browns would not have a shot at selecting him, as they hold the second pick. FanDuel Sportsbook has odds of which player is going to be the first draft pick selected:

Cameron Ward (+110) Abdul Carter (+200) Travis Hunter (+340) Shedeur Sanders (+500) Jaxson Dart (+4000)

This shows that the oddsmakers do believe Sanders will be available for the Browns to potentially draft. They have Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson under contract while Bailey Zappe is a restricted free agent but Jameis Winston is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.