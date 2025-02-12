"He's done 10000%" - NFL fans react to Travis Kelce’s uncertain future in NFL after Chiefs’ Super Bowl defeat

The Kansas City Chiefs failed to win their third consecutive Super Bowl title and they may lose a key player: Travis Kelce. In a clip of his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday, the tight end was noncommittal regarding his future.

Fans began to speculate if Sunday's game was the last time Kelce suited up for Kansas City.

"That hug from Patrick end of game made me think he was leaning towards it. He's talked a lot on the pod about his body not recovering like it used to which is what happens is so physical I know he hurts," one fan said.

"The wheels are falling off. My heart breaks for trav, all his life he has worked hard to get where he's at. Now he needs to decide if it's worth for him to stay, with all the guilt on whether he can still play at his best. I hope he takes his time, it's a big decision," another fan wrote.

Many believe it was the final game of Kelce's career.

"Yeah he's retiring. You can just tell it in his demeanor toward another year.... he even admitted this year it was driving him nuts. He's had a great career!" a fan wrote.

"Well crap, that sounds like he's done... I was really hoping for at least one more season!!!" another fan said.

"It's time to move on. He had an amzing career but life isn't all about footbal. You have to know when to fold them," one fan commented.

There is still a lot of time for Kelce to determine what's next for him. It will be interesting to see what he'll decide on and what it would mean to the Chiefs.

What does the Kansas City Chiefs offseason look like if Travis Kelce retires?

The Kansas City Chiefs have to make a few moves to get back to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. If Travis Kelce played his final down in the NFL, the Chiefs need to address getting a legitimate pass-catching option as the only wide receivers on the roster are Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore and Nikko Remigio.

They can be involved in the Deebo Samuel or Cooper Kupp trade discussions or add a legitimate No. 1 WR like Stefon Diggs or Keenan Allen. Kansas City can also go after Chris Godwin or Tee Higgins, two receivers who were overshadowed by another receiver on their previous team.

