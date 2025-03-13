"He's going to Broncos": NFL fans speculate as Rams release Cooper Kupp into free agency

Cooper Kupp was reportedly released by the LA Rams after the Super Bowl LVI champions failed to find a trade partner for the veteran wide receiver. Kupp had announced the team was working to get him shipped somewhere else, but the Rams decided to cut him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kupp was selected out of Eastern Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his tenure in Los Angeles as a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP and the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a free agent, Kupp is still a capable pass-catcher. Many teams could show interest in the former Super Bowl MVP, with fans speculating about where he'd play next.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He’s going to the Broncos," one fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kupp, Rice, Worthy, Hollywood Cinema," A Chiefs fan said.

Fans kept sharing their opinion on where Cooper Kupp should go next, naming the Chiefs again, the Minnesota Vikings and even the struggling Cleveland Browns.

"Gonna look so good in a browns uniform 😮‍💨," one fan said.

"So Seattle, pleaseee 🥹 Lol probably KC most likely to be honest," another fan said.

"Come to Minnesota. Jefferson, Addison, Kupp would be a good trio. Vikings coach runs the same offense as L.A. and learned under Mcvay. Be a good spot for him," another fan said.

Ad

Cooper Kupp pens farewell message to LA Rams after being released

Cooper Kupp sent a message to LA Rams fans after his release was official. The veteran took to X/Twitter to share a lengthy farewell post recalling his experience as a Ram and preparing him for what's coming next.

"Eight years of incredible memories. We talked often about the Rams being back in LA and how we would grow to be something special here. And there was frustration early on around getting the buy in from the people of LA. But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing moments. Shared experiences. The things that parents and their children will talk about and remember forever.

Ad

"That is what makes the ending of these last eight years so difficult. It’s the ending of something we have enjoyed building with you. Thank you for these shared moments. Thank you LA for welcoming my family with open arms and allowing us to grow here. Next chapter starts now. Best is yet to come."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Cooper Kupp played 104 games with the Rams, caught 634 passes for 7,776 receiving yards and 57 receiving touchdowns. He was key to the team's Super Bowl LVI win and now is set to help another franchise reach the promised land.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.