"He’s gonna disappoint like he did last year": 49ers fans react as Brock Purdy reported to land deal worth $50M-$55M per year

Brock Purdy has been a remarkable story for the San Francisco 49ers after the franchise selected him with the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft. He took over the starting role midway through his rookie season, leading the team to the NFC Championship Game before reaching the Super Bowl and finishing fourth in MVP voting the following year.

The 2024 season was not as kind to Purdy or the 49ers, as his play declined and the team finished just 6-11. Despite those struggles, he appears to be in line for a massive payday. NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared the news on X on Wednesday, tweeting:

"Just In: Brock Purdy and the 49ers are in active negotiations on a long-term deal and want to finalize a contract before the 2025 season kicks off, per @Schultz_Report The deal is expected to land in the $50M-$55M per year range."

Fans shared their reactions to the potential extension, which would make Purdy one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL after being one of the lowest-paid starters. One said:

"They gonna waste another year trusting in this guy 🤦? He’s gonna disappoint like he did last year."

"$50 million for Purdy seems a bit much for Will Purdy even be a starting QB in the NFL in 2 years?" one fan asked.

"Even if he gets paid 2m a year he’s overpaid," another said.

"Ewww this well set them back a decade," another commented.

"Lmaoooo holy overpay," another expressed.

"Paying a dude 50 mill that ain’t even in the top ten is sad asf," another added.

San Francisco 49ers reporter suggests team should replace Brock Purdy with Aaron Rodgers

While Brock Purdy appears to be in line for a massive extension, not everyone believes he is worth the money. Grant Cohn, who covers the 49ers for Sports Illustrated, shared his thoughts on X on Wednesday, stating:

"If Brock Purdy wants $60 million per season, I'd trade him for a first-round pick and sign Aaron Rodgers for half the price. Rodgers + first-round pick >>> Purdy making $60M"

Purdy appeared in 15 games last season, leading the 49ers to a 6-9 record. He threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The one-time Pro Bowler completed 65.9% of his pass attempts while adding 323 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 66 carries.

