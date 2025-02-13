"He's gonna force his way to Philly" - NFL fans react to Penn State OLB Abdul Carter rocking custom sweatshirt while holding Lombardi Trophy

The Philadelphia Eagles won the 2025 Super Bowl and a lot of people were excited about it. One notable person is Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter, who is projected as one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was seen holding the Lombardi Trophy while wearing a custom-made sweatshirt with his name and the Eagles logo.

Fans took to social media and discussed how one of the projected top picks wore Philadelphia Eagles gear and held the Lombardi Trophy.

"Howie just might trade up, and pick this dude. I hope he does," one fan commented.

"Hes Gonna force his way to Philly," another fan said.

"If there is a way to go from 32 to 2 without selling the farm.... Howie Roseman will find a way. Or we let another team develop him for 4-5 years and grab him lmao," a fan wrote.

Others talked about how Carter would likely be unhappy with whichever team selects him if it is not the Philadephia Eagles.

"You know he dreading going where he know he getting drafted," one fan tweeted.

"Get ready to learn Tennessee buddy," another fan tweeted.

"All this just to end up a Patriot," a fan wrote.

Carter had a massive season for the Penn State Nittany Lions as he recorded 68 total tackles (43 solo, 25 assisted) with 12 sacks, four pass deflections and a pair of forced fumbles. With position versatility as an outside linebacker and defensive end, Carter is expected to be a force wherever he ends up.

What team makes the most sense to draft Abdul Carter?

Going under the assumption that the draft board is not going to see any major changes in the top five picks, Abdul Carter is going to be an interesting player to see. One potential landing spot that makes sense would be the Cleveland Browns with the second pick.

If the Browns want an immediate impact player who can replace Myles Garrett on the defensive line, getting Carter makes sense. They will also be in the conversation for a quarterback but this is a chance to get a generational pass-rusher. Even if they keep Garrett, a defense with him and Carter coming off the edges would give opponents nightmares.

That could slow down the likes of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and the QB under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

