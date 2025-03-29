"He's one of the worst signings": Ex-NFL scout puts Browns on notice amid Deshaun Watson drama

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff believes that the Browns trading for Deshaun Watson was one of the worst signings in sports history. Cleveland traded for Watson from the Houston Texans in 2022, giving up a king's ransom for the signal-caller.

The Browns gave up their first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024. They also gave up their third-round pick in 2023, as well as their fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024.

After the trade, Watson signed a massive five-year, $230 million contract extension with the Browns, with the whole contract fully guaranteed. It was the largest contract in the NFL at the time of the signing.

On Friday's episode of his podcast, "3 and Out," Middlekauff offered his take on the situation.

Middlekauff said,

"In what world would you pay him another penny? I mean, he's one of the worst signings/trades in the history of sports. It's been that bad. You wouldn't give him any more money, and you don't want to stretch this out 8–10 years. You want to eat it for the next couple of years and move on.

"I hear what you're saying. I don't think you're crazy, but I just think if you were in their shoes, you’d want this divorce to happen as soon as humanly possible. At this point in time, there is a little light at the end of the tunnel, though it's a couple of years away. Yeah, I would just play this bad boy out." (18:37)

Is it time for the Browns to move on from Deshaun Watson?

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

After all the draft capital and money the Browns gave up to secure Watson, they've seen little return on their investment. Watson missed several games during his first season with the Browns, stemming from a suspension he received in 2022 due to sexual harassment allegations. Watson then suffered season-ending injuries in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In January, Watson re-injured his ruptured Achilles and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season. With the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, reports suggest Cleveland is seriously considering drafting a quarterback with the pick. If that is the case, it could be the beginning of the end of Watson's time with the Browns.

