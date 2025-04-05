"He sticks out like crazy": NFL fans react to Jameis Winston sharing shocking stat with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and more

NFL fans on X reacted in surprise following Jameis Winston's name, who appeared among the greatest quarterbacks with the most passing yards in one season. On Saturday, NFL on CBS shared an infographic highlighting the QBs with the highest passing yards in NFL history.

The list included Peyton Manning (5,477 yards in 2013), Drew Brees (who was listed four times), Tom Brady (5,316 yards in 2021) and Patrick Mahomes (5,250 yards in 2022).

Winston's 5,109 yards for his 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was ranked 10th.

Expand Tweet

Fan reaction started pouring in:

"Winston sticks out like crazy. I’m sure he’ll be knocked out within the next 3 years tho," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another supporter commented: "Was that the year Jameis threw 30 TD and 30 INT? Amazing in fantasy but not for actual production hahaha."

Many fans were surprised to see Winston's name on the list.

One fan commented: "This why idc about these type of stats."

"'lmao Winston on this list," another commenter wrote.

One fan added: "Yeah but Winston had 156 int lo."

Jameis Winston's saga continues with the Giants after a brief stint with the Browns

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Jameis Winston left the Cleveland Browns to sign with the New York Giants on a two-year, $8 million contract in March.

Winston wrote a goodbye letter to Browns' supporters after his one-season tenure in Cleveland. He played backup to Deshaun Watson before taking over after Watson's season-ending Achilles rupture in Week 7 of the 2024 season.

"Dear Cleveland, I'm so happy and grateful for everything we experienced together this past year. From day one, you welcomed my family and me with open arms — and for that, I'm forever thankful," Winston posted on Instagram.

Winston will now serve as backup to Russell Wilson in New York, with Wilson signing a one-year contract worth $10.5 million.

