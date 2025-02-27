"He was supposed to be a Bear": NFL fans have their say as Chiefs plan to franchise tag Trey Smith

NFL fans reacted to reports that the Kansas City Chiefs informed Pro-Bowl guard Trey Smith he would be franchise tagged. The move is aimed at keeping Smith, one of the best players in his position, off the free market. The Chiefs are now obligated to offer him a one-year, $23.4 million deal.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans rapidly reacted to this report, with some lamenting that the Chicago Bears wouldn't have their chance to try to lure Smith away from Arrowhead Stadium on free agency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He was supposed to be a Bear," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Chiefs are smart, they’re trying to get Chicago to trade for him. They want a high 1st cause they know they won’t be able to keep everyone they got," another fan wrote.

"Should have been a Bear," another fan said.

Others didn't let the opportunity go away and started trolling the NFC North franchise.

"All I know is pain," one Bears fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If I’m the bears I’m calling their bluff. Everyone knows they don’t have that money even with a restructure. To many free agents and the draft class," another fan said.

With $7,431,005 in salary cap space, as per Spotrac, the Chiefs might not keep Trey Smith after all. This move allows them to try to get something from the Chicago Bears or another team trying to land Smith.

Ad

The parties have until July 15 to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. Otherwise, Smith will play the 2025 season on his franchise tender.

Smith is coming off yet another terrific season, ranking 13th among guards in pass block win rate (93.9%) and sixth in run block win rate (career-high 75.1%) while allowing just 1.5 sacks, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Former NFL QB believes Chiefs want to get a long-term deal done with Trey Smith

On Tuesday, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel tried to shed light on this situation, saying that Kansas City's front office is trying to re-sign Smith for more than one season:

Ad

"But from what I can gather, Kansas City is making it a priority to try to keep him—not tagging him, but instead trying to get a long-term deal done. I think they're going to make every effort."

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line had a poor game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX and improving that unit would be in the team's best interest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.