  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He was supposed to be a Bear": NFL fans have their say as Chiefs plan to franchise tag Trey Smith

"He was supposed to be a Bear": NFL fans have their say as Chiefs plan to franchise tag Trey Smith

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 27, 2025 20:53 GMT
&quot;He was supposed to be a Bear&quot;: NFL fans have their say as Chiefs franchise tag Trey Smith (Image credit: Imagn)
NFL fans have their say as Chiefs plan to franchise tag Trey Smith (Image credit: Imagn)

NFL fans reacted to reports that the Kansas City Chiefs informed Pro-Bowl guard Trey Smith he would be franchise tagged. The move is aimed at keeping Smith, one of the best players in his position, off the free market. The Chiefs are now obligated to offer him a one-year, $23.4 million deal.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans rapidly reacted to this report, with some lamenting that the Chicago Bears wouldn't have their chance to try to lure Smith away from Arrowhead Stadium on free agency.

"He was supposed to be a Bear," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Chiefs are smart, they’re trying to get Chicago to trade for him. They want a high 1st cause they know they won’t be able to keep everyone they got," another fan wrote.
"Should have been a Bear," another fan said.

Others didn't let the opportunity go away and started trolling the NFC North franchise.

"All I know is pain," one Bears fan said.
Ad
Ad
"If I’m the bears I’m calling their bluff. Everyone knows they don’t have that money even with a restructure. To many free agents and the draft class," another fan said.

With $7,431,005 in salary cap space, as per Spotrac, the Chiefs might not keep Trey Smith after all. This move allows them to try to get something from the Chicago Bears or another team trying to land Smith.

Ad

The parties have until July 15 to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. Otherwise, Smith will play the 2025 season on his franchise tender.

Smith is coming off yet another terrific season, ranking 13th among guards in pass block win rate (93.9%) and sixth in run block win rate (career-high 75.1%) while allowing just 1.5 sacks, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Former NFL QB believes Chiefs want to get a long-term deal done with Trey Smith

On Tuesday, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel tried to shed light on this situation, saying that Kansas City's front office is trying to re-sign Smith for more than one season:

Ad
"But from what I can gather, Kansas City is making it a priority to try to keep him—not tagging him, but instead trying to get a long-term deal done. I think they're going to make every effort."

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line had a poor game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX and improving that unit would be in the team's best interest.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी