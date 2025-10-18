“He trolling”: NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill shows support for Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Dolphins vs. Browns Week 7 clash

Tyreek Hill sparked chatter on X Friday after sharing two Snapchat stories featuring moments with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.“Let’s ride out this weekend one!!” Hill captioned his story.“You a dawg !!!” the second story was captioned.Fans on X reacted to Hill’s posts.&quot;He trolling,&quot; one fan wrote.Alejandro Suarez @AlejoSuarez05LINK@FinsXtra @cheetah He trolling&quot;'Reek got some multiple personality thang going on here LOL.. first 2 yrs w/ Miami was great then last 2 just 'reeked,&quot; another tweeted.&quot;Nice of Cheetah, but idts,&quot; another user tweeted.More reactions came in.&quot;Still keeping PR stunt up,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Probably cause he realized he doesn't have to play with Tua for a while,&quot; a user tweeted.&quot;Free from the shackles of too uh,&quot; another tweeted.Tua Tagovailoa aired his frustrations after the team lost to the Chargers in Week 6.“I think it starts with the leadership in helping articulate that for guys and then what we’re expecting out of guys,” the quarterback said.“We have guys showing up to players-only meetings late, guys not showing up to players-only meetings. There’s a lot that goes into that. Do we make this mandatory? Do we not have to make this mandatory?&quot;Hill has been out since Sept. 29. He was injured against the Jets. Before leaving that game, he had six receptions for 67 yards.Tyreek Hill continues recovery following season-ending surgeryNFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins - Source: ImagnTyreek Hill’s injury against the Jets ended his 2025 season. The collision left his leg twisted. He was carted off the field and taken for scans after the Dolphins’ 27–21 win.Miami later confirmed that Hill dislocated his knee and sustained ligament damage requiring surgery. He underwent a procedure on Oct. 1. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said it went smoothly. Rosenhaus reported that Hill avoided complications and was in positive spirits after the surgery.“The surgery went well,&quot; Rosenhaus said.&quot;All of the torn ligaments, the injuries went back into place. There is no nerve damage, there is no blood flow issues or broken bones and his knee cartilage is fine. The goal is for him to be ready next season.”Hill registered 198 receiving yards in four games this year. He had a 109-yard outing in Week 2 against New England and a one-touchdown against Buffalo.