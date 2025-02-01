"He wants to play with Drake Maye" "Niners with Robert Saleh": NFL fans speculate as Garrett Wilson reportedly eyes Jets exit

NFL fans had a lot to say about Garrett Wilson's rumored desire to leave the New York Jets. The wide receiver reportedly wants to leave because the team lacks continuity, especially in head coaching and quarterbacks.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some fans didn't take the reports kindly, suggesting Wilson was trying to reunite with Robert Saleh and even claiming he was planning to join Drake Maye in New England.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He wants to play with Drake Maye," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

"Niners with saleh," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Some fans said he should go to Houston to reunite with his former quarterback at Ohio State, C.J. Stroud.

"Reunion time," one fan wrote along with a gif of Stroud.

"Reunion is Houston," another fan said with an edit of Wilson wearing a Texans jersey.

Others sided with Garrett Wilson, recalling things he went through to get to this point.

"He is finished with that team. He trusted Rodgers and they go after Adams making him WR2 Still the team blows, so yeah I don’t blame him for wanting out of that organization. Go to where you are wanted," one fan wrote.

"He so good! He does not deserve what’s been thrown his way and then again it’s the NFL," another fan wrote.

Garrett Wilson explained what he wanted from Jets before 2024 season ended

Garrett Wilson's 2024 NFL season wasn't the easiest of all. In December, Wilson shared his thoughts on what he wanted to get from the New York Jets amid complex times.

Wilson said he would love to be involved and make an impact on games, but clarifying he wasn't trying to pressure anybody.

"I just put my best foot forward and see how it plays out. That's all I can really do," Wilson said. "That's all I can do. I feel like I ran good routes this game. I feel like I had an opportunity to help the team, but sometimes, it just doesn't fall like that."

Expand Tweet

Garrett Wilson finished the 2024 NFL season with 101 receptions for 1,104 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers said the team needed to give him the ball more often, but Wilson wasn't happy about the way the season unfolded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.