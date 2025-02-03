"He wants to play with Malik Nabers" - Giants fans recruit Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals WR's cryptic tweet goes viral

On Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase teamed up to represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games against Eli Manning and the NFC's finest in the flag football game between the two sides.

The battle was a familiar tale for the duo. Despite their best efforts, the New York Giants icon and his team registered a comfortable 76-63 win to win the event for the third year running. The loss to Manning and his team didn't bother Chase much.

On the contrary, he seemingly enjoyed spending time with the 2025 Hall of Fame class finalist and hinted that he wanted them to connect soon. He posted a cryptic message for the two-time Super Bowl champion on X, writing:

"Eli Manning, don’t forget our lil convo. I’ll be waiting."

While the context of the conversation between Manning and the Bengals superstar is still unclear, fans on social media assumed it was about him wanting to join the Giants.

Some Giants fans believe Chase is keen on joining the franchise and forming a dynamic duo with wide receiver Malik Nabers, who, like Chase, is a former LSU star:

"He wants to play with Nabers. We’re so back." - Wrote @kinard_trent

"I've always known Ja'Marr, Nabers, and Cam Ward would bring us to a Super Bowl." - Claimed @MikeyCoinSnatch

"Malik Nabers & Ja’Marr Chase on the NY Giants confirmed." - Remarked @EatMyKabobs

Meanwhile, more fans couldn't contain their excitement and proclaimed Ja'Marr Chase was heading to New York.

"JaMarr chase is a giant," @Styylo_ said.

"Hi Ja'Marr, Eli here! Congrats on being traded to the Giants!!" @ joked @Ryrate916 .

"NEW YORK GIANT OH MY GOD" @JxcCxmpbell exclaimed.

Ja'Marr Chase contract: Can Giants land Bengals WR?

Ja'Marr Chase's contract situation is pretty murky. The Bengals superstar did not attend practice last offseason in an attempt to strong-arm the franchise into handing him a new deal. The front office did not relent and the wide receiver played the 2024 season without a contract extension.

Chase was disgruntled about the Bengals not granting his wish but did not let it affect his production. On the contrary, he went on to have a historic season. He finished the year leading the league with 127 catches for 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns and became only the sixth wide receiver to win the triple crown in the Super Bowl era.

Ja'Marr Chase still has a year left on his rookie deal, and he'll probably hold out until the Bengals offer him a massive contract extension that makes him one of, if not the highest-paid receiver in the league. If they refuse, the Giants and presumably a slew of teams will line up to trade for the superstar.

