Bryce Young prevailed over C.J. Stroud in their first meeting as professional football players. While it wasn’t a pretty victory, the Carolina Panthers won over the Houston Texans via an Eddy Pineiro field goal with time running out.

Young also outplayed his fellow rookie in that game, finishing with 22 completions for 235 yards and a touchdown. Conversely, Stroud only had 16 completions for 140 yards. But things changed quickly in the NFL as Young struggled in Week 9.

Bryce Young couldn’t find his rhythm against the Indianapolis Colts

As promising as his performance was against Stroud and the Texans, the Indianapolis Colts humbled Young in their Week 9 encounter. While he had 24 completions against the AFC South squad, his throws went for only 173 yards and a touchdown.

Worst yet, Young threw three interceptions, including this pick-six by Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II that broke the game open for Indianapolis.

That blunder led this football fan to comment:

“Bryce Young is worse than Zach Wilson ever was. This guy can’t compete at the NFL.”

Meanwhile, committing the same errors every week had this Twitter user comparing the top two selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are other comments regarding the unimpressive performance of Bryce Young against the Colts. NFL followers did the inevitable by comparing Young to the quarterback taken after him.

While Young struggled versus the Colts, Stroud lit up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense with a single-game rookie record of 470 passing yards. Out of that number, he had 30 completions, five touchdown passes, and zero interceptions.

Stroud’s magnificent game allowed Noah Brown, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz to go over 100 receiving yards. He also threw at least one touchdown pass to each of them and Nico Collins. His second touchdown pass to Dell with six seconds left in regulation sealed a 39-37 victory over the Buccaneers.

The Texans are at 4-4 to stay on track for a playoff berth. Conversely, the 27-13 defeat to Indianapolis dropped the Panthers to 1-7.

Bryce Young needs to catch up with C.J. Stroud’s production

Until Young matches Stroud’s impressive start to his NFL career, everyone invested in football will continue questioning Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer’s decision. He rolled the dice on Young, and it isn’t looking good nine weeks into his professional career.

Bryce Young has 1,375 passing yards for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud has 2,270 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception. As a consolation, Young has a higher completion percentage (64.3) than Stroud (62).

However, Young is struggling to lead his team to victory. He can buck that unfortunate trend in Week 10 when they visit the Chicago Bears.