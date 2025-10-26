  • home icon
  "His ankle was facing the completely wrong direction": NFL fans react as Cam Skattebo suffers gruesome injury vs Eagles

"His ankle was facing the completely wrong direction": NFL fans react as Cam Skattebo suffers gruesome injury vs Eagles

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 26, 2025 18:28 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
"His ankle was facing the completely wrong direction": NFL fans react as Cam Skattebo suffers gruesome injury vs Eagles

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Giants arrived at Lincoln Financial Field hoping to sweep their divisional rival, but the game didn't start the best way for the NFC East team.

At 8:09 in the second quarter, Jaxson Dart threw a pass intended for Skattebo. The running back couldn't catch the ball and landed on his right foot after being tackled. Skattebo's ankle looked back and the player stayed on the ground after the play.

**Discretion required**

Many fans reacted to Cam Skattebo's injury, flooding social media with comments lamenting that he went down this way.

"His ankle was facing the completely wrong direction that sucks so much man," one fan said.
"Prayers up man his ankle is backwards omg," another fan said.
"He’s so tough. The fact that he wasn’t in a full blown panic is crazy. That was nasty," another fan wrote.
Others criticized the refs for not throwing the flag and penalizing the hip drop tackle.

"Is this not a damn Hip Drop tackle!?!?!?? Call it against Parsons last week and this happens with no flag!?!?" one fan questioned.
"That’s a f***ing hip drop tackle," another fan said.
"Is that not a hip drop tackle?" another fan said.
Cam Skattebo entered this game as one of the best players on the Giants. He had carried the ball 98 times for 398 yards and five touchdowns. He ran the ball three times against the Eagles for a 12-yard gain while catching one pass for an 18-yard touchdown reception.

Jaxson Dart was heartbroken after Cam Skattebo suffered knee injury

New York Giants players were distraught after Cam Skattebo's gruesome knee injury. NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared a picture of the entire bench on the field, surrounding the Arizona State product while he was checked.

Jaxson Dart was visibly upset, dropping F-bombs and shaking his head shortly after the play. Eagles fans paid respect to Skattebo by applauding him while he was carted off.

Skattebo put up three touchdowns and 110 total yards during the Week 6 duel against the Eagles. He might have been on track for a similar performance before getting injured.

The Giants already lost star wide receiver Malik Nabers for the rest of the season in Week 4, and losing Skattebo would be a big blow for his chances to compete.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

