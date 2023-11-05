“Holy f*** he is not a QB” - NFL fans torch Bears over $105,000,000 Montez Sweat extension

Montez Sweat is in for the long term with the Chicago Bears. He was set to become a free agent after 2023.

However, four days after he was traded from the Washington Commanders, the defensive end agreed a four-year, $105-million extension (all but $7 million of it in new money), the Associated Press has learned. Fans have reacted to the same.

Extending Sweat, in theory, should be a decent move for the Bears, who desperately need to shore up their defense. Howeverm fans think that nothing will improve unless something else changes: their quarterback situation.

Supposed franchise savior Justin Fields struggled mightily in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

He failed to see the endzone, threw an interception and was sacked four times, the last of which dislocated his shoulder. As a result, he was replaced by Tyson Bagent - the undrafted Division II rookie to start an NFL game.

Fans on X were baffled by Ryan Poles' decision, with one tweeting:

"Holy f**k he's not a QB"

Montez Sweat reveals heartfelt message as he prepares to leave Commanders

It will be a bittersweet farewell for Montez Sweat, who was drafted 26th overall by the then-Redskins in 2019.

The following year, he partnered with then-rookie Chase Young to help the since-renamed Football Team win the NFC East and revisit the playoffs. They lost in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. who would eventually win the Super Bowl.

The five-season veteran wrote on Instagram:

"Since 2019, you guys embraced me and welcomed me with open arms to the great city of Washington, D.C. The last 5 years have been filled with ups and downs. ...We went through it all together, & I will always call this place home.

"The DMV will hold a special place in my heart forever. To my teammates, that have developed into life-long brothers. ... Those relationships were never taken for granted and every teammate I’ve come across impacted me on this journey and helped mold me into the player I am today, thank you."

Montez Sweat, who has 197 career tackles (120 solo) and 35.5 sacks, is expected to make his Bears debut on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, which kicks off at 1 PM ET on CBS.