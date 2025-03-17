“Holy overpay” - NFL fans react to Derek Stingley Jr. signing $90,000,000 contract extension with Texans

On Monday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news that the Houston Texans signed defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. to a major contract extension.

Schefter reported that it was a three-year contract worth $90 million, with $89 million fully guaranteed. The move makes Stingley the highest-paid defensive back in National Football League history.

"Record deal: Texans All-Pro CB Derek Stingley Jr has agreed to a three-year, $90 million extension including $89 million guaranteed. At $30M base value per year, Stingley is now the highest paid defensive back in NFL history. The CB market has been completely reset. Deal negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First," Schefter tweeted.

Some fans congratulated Stingley and commended the Texans. Others highlighted how amazing the 2019 LSU team was, which featured Stingley and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who signed major extensions on Monday.

"Best corner in the league," a fan wrote.

"It really does show how good that LSU team was," another fan wrote.

"Best corner in the league. Now the highest paid corner in the league," one fan tweeted.

However, some noted how the move was expensive for the Texans.

"Holy overpay." one fan wrote.

"Too much money for Stingley Jr.?." one fan commented.

"That's so much money! 💀." another fan wrote.

Derek Stingley Jr. is one of the best defensive players in the NFL

Since entering the league, Derek Stingley Jr. has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Originally drafted in the first round, No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL draft, he has proven to be a shutdown corner while lining up against some of the best receivers in the game.

Last season, he had 54 total tackles, 37 solo tackles and five interceptions. He was a first-team All-Pro last year and was named to the Pro Bowl.

The Texans will be hoping to improve on their divisional round playoff appearance last year. With star quarterback CJ Stroud leading the offensive unit and Stingley signed long-term on the defense, Houston will aim to progress further in the playoffs.

While it remains to be seen whether the Texans advance further, the signing of Stingley shows the team's commitment to winning and competing for years to come.

