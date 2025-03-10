"Holy overpay": NFL fans have their say as CB Carlton Davis signs $60,000,000 deal with Patriots

NFL fans were quick to take to X after cornerback Carlton Davis III signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the New England Patriots on Monday, March 10, 2025. The contract entails $34.5 million in guaranteed funds, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Davis played only one year with the Lions after being brought in from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a trade last spring. He had two interceptions in 13 games for Detroit before cracking his jaw in a December game against the Buffalo Bills.

It kept him out of the final three regular-season contests and the Lions' divisional-round playoff defeat to the Washington Commanders.

The cornerback had earlier indicated he would explore free agency in a cryptic X post last week.

"I won't make the same mistake twice," Carlton Davis posted on X. "If you want your defense upgraded y'all know who to pay. Turn on the Tape!"

That was a nod to his decision in 2022 to sign a three-year, $45 million extension with the Buccaneers instead of going to the free-agent market.

Patriots' massive financial commitment was questioned by fans:

"Holy overpay," a fan posted on X.

"Paying a lot to miss the playoffs," another replied.

"Who cares? He is washed and mid," posted a third fan.

Others saw the addition in a better light:

"Big signing for the Pats," one fan remarked.

"Good move by New England," a third concurred.

Detroit turns to D.J. Reed as Lions rebuild secondary after Carlton Davis loss

Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets - Source: Getty

The Detroit team is reportedly closing a deal with ex-New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed to replace Davis. Reed's deal is said to be worth $16 million annually, which is significantly lower than what New England agreed to with Carlton Davis.

Detroit headed into free agency with about $45 million of cap space to spend after signing linebacker Derrick Barnes and defensive end Marcus Davenport back.

Carlton Davis is adding to a refurbished Patriots defense, which has inserted several new starters with the early rush of free agency. He's reported to be set to play alongside Harold Landry, Robert Spillane and Milton Williams as the Patriots' defensive coordinator Terrell Williams renews the group.

Williams had formerly been Detroit's defensive line coach before signing up with the Patriots this offseason.

