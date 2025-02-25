“Holy steal” - NFL fans laud Bills for signing Khalil Shakir to an extension worth up to $60,200,000

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir's production has gone up in his three NFL seasons and was rewarded with a contract extension on Tuesday. The Bills announced that they agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $60.2 million with $32 million guaranteed upon signing with their leading wide receiver.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first on the news.

"The #Bills and WR Khalil Shakir agreed to terms on a 4-year contract extension worth up to $60.2M, including $32M guaranteed at signing, per me and . Deal negotiated by Co-Directors of Football Sam Mirza and Derek Hawkridge along with CEO Chris Cabott."

Shakir excelled for the team last season, topping the charts for targets (100), receptions (76), and receiving yards (821). The Bills seemingly believed he stepped up as a perfect replacement for Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason.

Additionally, the wide receiver consistently caught passes from Josh Allen, totaling 18 receptions for 174 yards over three games in the postseason.

NFL fans who learned about Khalil Shakir's contract extension had mixed opinions and reactions. Some thought it was a good deal for both sides and deserving.

"great move by the bills to lock in shakir—solidifies their offense with josh allen through 2029!" a fan replied.

"Good deal for both sides," a fan said.

"Love this move! Big things are coming from Shakir next season," a fan said.

While some fans, including Bills fans, liked the Khalil Shakir extension, not everyone did. As always with contract extensions, some fans think Shakir was overpaid or received too much money for a slot receiver.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"15m a year is pricey for him isn’t it," a fan questioned.

"Huge overpay wow," a fan replied.

"That's quite a high amount," another fan replied.

Despite extending Khalil Shakir contract, Buffalo Bills feel uncertainty at wide receiver positon

Amari Cooper was acquired via trade before the 2024 NFL trade deadline last season. (Credits: Getty)

The Buffalo Bills just locked in one of their core wide receivers, but they still have many questions and work to do regarding the position.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins, who led the team in touchdown receptions (5) last season, is set to be a free agent, as is Amari Cooper, who the team acquired via trade before the 2024 NFL trade deadline last season.

In addition to the trio of Shakir, Hollins and Cooper, the Bills will have Keon Coleman, their second-leading receiver in yards, back for his second season.

The Bills missed out on 2024 free-agent signing Curtis Samuel, who signed a three-year $24 million contract before last season and only ended up finishing the year with 31 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown.

What should the Bills do or add to the wide receiver position?

