"Horrible decision," "Deserved": Panthers fans stay divided as team locks down DT Derrick Brown with $96,000,000 extension

The recent move by the Carolina Panthers to secure defensive tackle Derrick Brown with a $96,000,000 contract extension has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Brown has been a good interior defensive lineman since his rookie year but had a breakout season in 2023. He set an NFL record for most tackles in a single season by a defensive tackle with 103 combined tackles. He also set a career-high in QB hits with 15.

Today, the Carolina Panthers made him one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL. He signed a four-year $96 million contract extension with $63 million guaranteed.

NFL fans react to the Carolina Panthers making Derrick Brown one of the highest-paid defensive lineman in the NFL

The recent contract that the Carolina Panthers gave Derrick Brown has fans divided. Fans expressed mixed feelings about how they felt about Brown becoming one of the highest-paid DT's in the NFL. One fan thinks that Brown should play for a better team and that he's ruining his life by staying with the Panthers.

A few other fans think the Panthers overpaid for him and questioned the contract number that Carolina gave him.

Another fan questioned if there's any other way the Panthers can become a poverty-stricken franchise.

"Can the panthers get anymore poverty," one fan questioned.

"Bro making more than Dexter Lawrence. LMAO," someone else posted.

Other fans seemed to like the team locking up a key cornerstone of their franchise. Some fans think it was a great move to keep Brown as the team continues its rebuild. Another fan thinks the team has locked up an elite DT for years to come. They all seem to think the contract was well-deserved for Brown.

"Great move for the Panthers," another fan wrote.

One fan thought Brown's contract was deserving.

"Honestly deserved, he’s all they got on that defensive line right now," another fan wrote.

"A ELITE piece for our defense long term. One of the best DT’s in the league STAYS a #Panther for the next 4 years," said another fan.

With Derrick Brown's recent contract, the DT market has exploded in the last year

Derrick Brown during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Over the last year, 10 DT's have signed deals worth more than $60 million. All 10 of them are being paid $20 million or more annually. Derrick Brown is the most recent defensive tackle to land a lucrative deal.

With his new contract, Brown has tied New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams as the fourth-highest paid DT in terms of total value. Baltimore Ravens DT Justin Madubuike is the third highest-paid at $98 million. Christian Wilkins became the second-highest paid DT this offseason signing a four-year $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The highest-paid defensive tackle remains Chiefs' Chris Jones, who signed a five-year $158.75 million contract this offseason.

