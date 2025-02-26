How many prospects are skipping 2025 NFL Combine drills? Why Shedeur Sanders, Ashton Jeanty, Abdul Carter are set to miss Indy events

The 2025 NFL Combine will begin its four-day scouting drills at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday. This year, 329 prospects have been invited to participate in the workouts, but there are a handful who have reportedly opted against partaking in the drills in Indianapolis.

How many prospects are skipping the 2025 NFL Combine drills?

Former Penn State DE Abdul Carter - Source: Getty

As things stand, three players are reportedly skipping the NFL Combine on-field drills. They are former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, former Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

On Monday, reports claimed that Miami quarterback Cam Ward is also pondering on whether to take part in the on-field drills. However, there is no confirmation that Ward willl skip the drills.

Sanders is planning to skip the workouts at the Combine to focus on interviews with NFL teams. The quarterback addressed his decision not to throw on his 2Legendary podcast.

"It was a lot going into the decision to not throw," Sanders said. "I'm on a strict program of when I'm going to be ready for everything. We're definitely gaining weight right now, maintaining, we want to be able to be consistent throwing the ball.

"It's a lot of factors that go into just waking up and throwing. You just don't roll out your bed and throw. It's different areas you want to fix and critique and get better at when it comes to having to showcase in front of the public."

Former Penn State DE Carter is planning to skip the on-field workouts at the NFL Combine because of his shoulder injury that he suffered during the Lions' College Football Playoff win against Boise State. Carter did play in Penn State's CFP semifinal against Notre Dame but is not risking any workouts at the Combine, as per his agents.

Meanwhile, Jeanty has not publicly disclosed his reason behind not participating in the scouting combine. The running back is planning only to undergo medical examinations at the Combine.

So far, only Sanders, Carter and Jeanty are the three big-name players who won't take part in on-field drills at the Combine. All three are projected as top-10 picks this year.

