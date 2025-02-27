"Howie Roseman is somehow behind this" - NFL world stunned as Abdul Carter gets major health scare ahead of 2025 combine 

The 2025 NFL draft board may have just had a significant hit as potential No. 1 pick Abdul Carter has an injury that was revealed on Wednesday night. ESPN's Adam Schefter posted the breaking news on X/Twitter that the Penn State star has a stress fracture in his right foot and has to decide about having surgery.

People took to social media to react to the news and discuss what this could mean for his NFL draft stock.

"His draft stock may have just taken a hit," one fan commented.

People are unsure what is happening as breaking news hits the NFL draft

Tough break–Carter's foot's a mess! Surgery or not, hope he shines at the combine!" a fan said.

Others are speculating how he could fall in the NFL draft and land with his favorite team: Reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles.

"Oh my god. Abdul Carter boutta somehow fall to the Eagles," one fan wrote.

"This is awful. Might even fall to 32 for the Eagles..." another fan commented.

Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, discussed the injury and was positive that this would not change his draft stock.

"Either way, worst case scenario, we don't expect this to impact where he is drafted. After visiting teams this week, I believe he's going to be the No. 1 overall pick."

What can Abdul Carter do now?

Abdul Carter seemingly has two options in terms of the stress fracture in his right foot. The first option would be to get a pre-emptive surgery on his right foot and be expected to return in eight weeks. The other option would be to forego the surgery and continue to have his pro day and attempt to show teams that he can play through it.

There are a lot of question marks right now surrounding what decision Abdul Carter will make and it could depend on a bevy of factors. This also may swing how teams view the top of the draft board as Abdul Carter's odds to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft have gone from +190 to +300, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Whichever option Abdul Carter makes could change the entire top of the 2025 NFL draft.

