“I felt terrible for Taylor Swift”: Travis Kelce pinpoints exactly why he was concerned with singer's conversation with Ed Kelce

Taylor Swift's appearences with Travis Kelce and at the Kansas City Chiefs games have been overtaking most media coverage. Fans have been excited about the development, even though the two have to yet publically confirm their relationship.

The attention, however, has also diverted to Kelce's parents, and their respective interactions with Taylor Swift.

However, along with her viral moment with mom Donna Kelce, fans also spoke about the Blank Space singer conversing with their dad, Ed Kelce. In the New Heights episode, both Jason and Travis Kelce ended up discussing their father, and the possibililty of a terrifying conversation.

"If you're watching the game, you saw something momentous happen. Which was Taylor Swift talking to uh, Ed Kelce," Jason said.

Giving some context, Travis added:

"This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible. I felt terrible for Taylor for being in the [spot like that]".

They discussed a bit about their mother, who was in the spotlight and would certainly make for a wonderful conversation. Agreeing that their dad is probably the best, Travis was convinced that Ed was simply pumping her up.

"You can just see in this picture, all he's doing is just absolutely pumping her up. He started listen to her music a little more."

"He's stolen her music from the library. He's probably saying I have to. I've taken all of your CDs out at the local library and I've started to burn into my computer because that is legal as a taxpaying citizen".

Travis Kelce claims he is 'protective' while on dates with Taylor Swift

A few days ago, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stepped for two back-to-back date nights with each other in New York City. The two of them went viral for their appearence, holding hands while they smiled.

Fans, however, were fawning over Kelce and his protective behavior.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets

With even body language experts breaking down the behavior, Kelce had to address the situation with Swift's guards. On the podcast, Jason asked:

"Do you feel like you're like a security guard when you're with Taylor? I'm like, Yeah, like you're one with the rest of the guys?"

Travis replied:

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm I'm always like, having, like the sense of, like I'm a man in this situation. I, I'm like, protective. Yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that that self-awareness, I guess."

With the 2023 NFL season picking up, one can only expect a few more Chiefs games appearences from Swift. In return, Travis Kelce might also show up in support at a few Eras Tour shows.