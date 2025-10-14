"I hold myself accountable": Jets HC Aaron Glenn admits mistake over costly halftime decision vs. Broncos

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn was heavily criticized for the team's final drive before halftime in the Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos. Justin Fields and Co. went for a fourth-and-1 with a fake punt in the two-minute drive. They allowed the clock to run out to when they were down 10-6.Glenn addressed the play on Monday and admitted that he could have tried something else.&quot;I said guys, let’s just get out the half, right, because we’re getting the ball in the second half,&quot; Glenn told reporters. “But yes, I would say, if I could take, man let’s run it down, let’s get ready to throw the Hail Mary. So, I’m with you on that. That’s a mistake that I made and I hold myself accountable for that.”New York lost 13-11 and remain the only winless team in the league this season. It was surprising to see the offense not try to score points despite having the opportunity, especially when it entered the game at 0-5.It was a disappointing outing for the Jets as they recorded -10 passing yards and gained just 82 total yards on Sunday. They also failed to reach the end zone. Nine of New York's 11 points came from field goals, and the defense helped them with the other two. Fields completed 9 of 17 passes for 45 yards.Garrett Wilson fumed at Aaron Glenn for controversial callGarret Wilson was not pleased with Aaron Glenn's decision to let the clock run out in the first half. The wide receiver expressed his frustration on his way back to the locker room and had a heated exchange with the coach.The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year explained the reason behind the argument.&quot;Once we converted the fourth down, I just thought we were trying to make the play,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;Obviously, we get to another fourth down and it's a tough spot to be in. In hindsight, I get why they did that, but in the moment, I was just like, 'Man, I don't know.' Yeah.”Wilson played his worst game of the season against the Broncos, recording three carries for 13 yards. The Jets will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, aiming to get their first win.