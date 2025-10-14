  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I hold myself accountable": Jets HC Aaron Glenn admits mistake over costly halftime decision vs. Broncos

"I hold myself accountable": Jets HC Aaron Glenn admits mistake over costly halftime decision vs. Broncos

By Nishant
Published Oct 14, 2025 14:47 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets (image credit: IMAGN)

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn was heavily criticized for the team's final drive before halftime in the Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos. Justin Fields and Co. went for a fourth-and-1 with a fake punt in the two-minute drive. They allowed the clock to run out to when they were down 10-6.

Ad

Glenn addressed the play on Monday and admitted that he could have tried something else.

"I said guys, let’s just get out the half, right, because we’re getting the ball in the second half," Glenn told reporters. “But yes, I would say, if I could take, man let’s run it down, let’s get ready to throw the Hail Mary. So, I’m with you on that. That’s a mistake that I made and I hold myself accountable for that.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New York lost 13-11 and remain the only winless team in the league this season. It was surprising to see the offense not try to score points despite having the opportunity, especially when it entered the game at 0-5.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It was a disappointing outing for the Jets as they recorded -10 passing yards and gained just 82 total yards on Sunday. They also failed to reach the end zone. Nine of New York's 11 points came from field goals, and the defense helped them with the other two. Fields completed 9 of 17 passes for 45 yards.

Ad

Garrett Wilson fumed at Aaron Glenn for controversial call

Garret Wilson was not pleased with Aaron Glenn's decision to let the clock run out in the first half. The wide receiver expressed his frustration on his way back to the locker room and had a heated exchange with the coach.

The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year explained the reason behind the argument.

Ad
"Once we converted the fourth down, I just thought we were trying to make the play," Wilson said. "Obviously, we get to another fourth down and it's a tough spot to be in. In hindsight, I get why they did that, but in the moment, I was just like, 'Man, I don't know.' Yeah.”
Ad

Wilson played his worst game of the season against the Broncos, recording three carries for 13 yards. The Jets will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, aiming to get their first win.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications