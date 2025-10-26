  • home icon
  "I love Mack Hollins but wtf is this man": NFL fans react to Patriots WR's Halloween costume ahead of Browns clash

"I love Mack Hollins but wtf is this man": NFL fans react to Patriots WR's Halloween costume ahead of Browns clash

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 26, 2025 16:51 GMT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to Mack Hollins' Halloween costume ahead of Browns clash (image credit: IMAGN)

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is known for dressing up as popular figures for Halloween and pregame activities. He previously made appearances as Bob Ross at a Halloween-related event and as other comic characters before games.

As the Patriots prepare to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Hollins once again made waves with his pregame outfit. He dressed as an inflatable black pawn chess piece.

The team's X account posted a video of him arriving at Gillette Stadium.

"Checkmate ♟️😂," the Patriots tweeted.

NFL fans shared their reactions to the clip.

"Mack is so committed to the bit, he’s even moving diagonally 😂 Love it," one fan said.
"Saw it was Mack Hollins and forgot it was Halloween coming up until he said it," a fan commented.
"Only @mackhollins would do this sh*t.😂😂😂 National treasure," another fan said.
"When it comes to costumes, this one is a CHECKMATE," one fan wrote.
"Mack Hollins is the best. Best vibes guy in the league," another fan wrote.
"I love Mack but wtf is this man," a fan tweeted.

Hollins has been a vital component of the Patriots offense this season. While he hasn't been as effective as Kayshon Boutte and Stefon Diggs in the passing game, the offense has benefited from his leadership and blocking.

How to watch Mack Hollins and the Patriots vs. the Cleveland Browns

The New England Patriots are aiming extend their winning streak to five games when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

However, Cleveland is hoping that momentum will help get a result in Foxboro. The team is coming off a 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 7 for its second win of the season.

Meanwhile, New England won 31-13 over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday and improved to 5-2.

Fox will broadcast the Patriots-Browns game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET. Chris Myers will provide play-by-play commentary, Mark Schlereth will offer analysis and Jen Hale will report from the sidelines.

Fans without access to Fox can stream the game for free on FuboTV, which offers new members a free trial.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale

Live stream: FuboTV

