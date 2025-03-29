"I'm him": Stefon Diggs issues words of confidence after signing blockbuster deal with Patriots

The New England Patriots brought in wide receiver Stefon Diggs to bolster their offensive department. He is now expected to be the No.1 target for the team's quarterback, Drake Maye. The 4x Pro Bowler joins the likes of DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, and Ja'Lynn Polk in New England.

On Saturday, the team's X page posted a clip of Stefon Diggs visiting the Gilette Stadium. The video shows the wide receiver meeting with different personnel of the Patriots, including owner Robert Kraft. He is given a tour of the stadium and the field.

Stefon Diggs talked about his goals and ambitions with the New England Patriots in the clip. He also expressed his excitement about this new chapter of his NFL career.

"I want to win," Diggs said. "I think the most exciting part is like getting there, you know, catching some passes. I lead do what I do, I really want in life, and have appreciation for other people. But when it comes to me and my personality, you know, the only way to describe it, I'm him. I'm who I say I am."

Diggs agreed to a three-year deal worth $69 million with the Patriots. It also includes $26 million guaranteed for the wide receiver. He recorded six straight 1000-yard-plus receiving campaigns during his stint with the Vikings and the Bills.

Last season, Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans. He was on track to have another successful 1000-yard-plus campaign. Unfortunately, Diggs suffered a torn ACL in week 8. This led to him being sidelined for the rest of the season. The wide receiver finished with a total of 496 yards and three TDs receiving.

Stefon Diggs confident about making a strong comeback

The 4x Pro Bowler is currently in the midst of his rehabilitation process. Diggs is making great progress and is on track to be healthy to play the entire season with the New England Patriots.

When asked about his injury update, Diggs said that he is ahead of schedule and is confident about playing the team's season opener later this year.

"Right now, I'm ahead of my schedule and trying to stay ahead of schedule," Diggs said. "I pretty much take it day by day. I try not to put the carriage before the house...I'll let you know though. We'll keep playing it by ear...Stay healthy and the rest will take care of itself."

Last season, the Patriots had a disappointing 4-13 campaign. They fired Jerod Mayo as the head coach and brought in Mike Vrabel as his replacement. Apart from this, the team also parted ways with QB1 Daniel Jones and is now gearing up for a new chapter under rookie Drake Maye.

