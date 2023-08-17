"I was pretty conservative" - Allison Kuch reveals in-detail pregnancy, birth control plan with Isaac Rochell

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell will welcome their first child in late November or early December. She revealed to her fans how the couple planned their pregnancy.

Kuch said that she has never been on birth control but was able to avoid pregnancy until two years into her marriage. Instead of using birth control pills or an IUD, she opted to track her menstrual cycle, which is a natural form of birth control.

"Few months before my wedding, I started looking into tracking ovulation, and I started taking my basal temperature every single morning."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She used an app and it got to know the user "better and better."

"There are green days, yellow days, and red days, and on the green days, you're obviously good to go to be intimate. I steered away from the yellow, but you do, and on red, you have a chance of getting pregnant."

"We were not trying to get pregnant. I was pretty conservative with it."

Allison Kuch opened up about her pregnancy struggles during the NFL season

Allison Kuch, the wife of Isaac Rochell, opened up about the unique challenges she's navigating while expecting a baby during her husband's eventful football season with the Raiders.

In the midst of Isaac's demanding commitments, Allison found herself attending ultrasounds and medical appointments solo, a situation that has brought its own set of intricacies. She tactfully decided to delay her move to Las Vegas until the team's definitive roster announcement, a decision influenced by the intricate timing of her pregnancy.

"I don't know where I'm giving birth. I don't know what hospital I'm going to be at. I don't even know if Isaac is going to have a home game that day. I make jokes about it in passing but it has been a huge source of anxiety, has made me really emotional past few weeks."

The unpredictable nature of her circumstances, including uncertainty about the ideal birthing location and the possibility of Isaac having a home game on that pivotal day, has stirred waves of both anxiety and emotional unease for Allison Kuch. Amid these trials, she remains admirably resilient, choosing to focus on the silver linings and the immense support network that surrounds her.