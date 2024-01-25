"I will not tolerate Matt LaFleur disrespect": Packers fans stunned over NFL Coach of the Year shortlist

Matt LaFleur exceeded expectations in what was expected to be a rebuilding season for the Green Bay Packers. In his first season without Aaron Rodgers, he led the Packers to the playoffs and an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

They had a shot to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round until Christian McCaffrey scored the go-ahead touchdown. Despite this in-season turnaround, LaFleur isn’t one of the finalists for the 2023 NFL season’s Coach of the Year award.

This exclusion has one football fan commenting:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I will not tolerate Matt LaFleur disrespect.”

Expand Tweet

Another NFL follower seconded that thought by posting:

“Man for LaFleur to not even get at top 5 is insane”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Matt LaFleur not being considered one of the Coach of the Year finalists.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The finalists have strong credentials that make them rightful candidates. Kyle Shanahan and John Harbaugh guided the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens to the top seed of their respective conferences.

Dan Campbell had the Detroit Lions win their first NFC North division title and first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991.

DeMeco Ryans transformed a four-win Houston Texans squad into a playoff contender. Kevin Stefanski had the Cleveland Browns return to the playoffs with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco taking over.

However, Matt LaFleur’s success this season is comparable, if not more impressive than what the finalists have done. That’s why the fans who made those comments are furious about his absence from those considered.

The future is bright for Matt LaFleur and the Packers

While being named Coach of the Year has a nice ring, Matt LaFleur can focus on guiding a young but talented roster to the next level. The Packers’ draft hauls from 2022 and 2023 brought out valuable contributors.

Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt are defensive stalwarts, while Romeo Doubs torched the Cowboys. Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft allowed LaFleur to add wrinkles to his offense by dialing up two-tight end sets. Lukas Van Ness is an up-and-coming edge rusher, while Carrington Valentine became a starting defensive back.

Zach Tom and Sean Rhyan held the fort in the interior offensive line, providing Jordan Love with excellent protection. While Green Bay drafted Love in 2020, he has emerged as a promising player in his first season as the full-fledged starting quarterback.

With playoff experience under their belts, this young Packers squad will be a legitimate contender in the succeeding years. That puts LaFleur in a favorable position to potentially bring another Vince Lombardi Trophy back to Titletown.