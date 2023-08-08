“Ignoring the whole FTX investment” – ‘Rude’ Tom Brady gets called out on Twitter for walking away from fan’s question

Tom Brady was recently ripped by fans after the retired quarterback failed to mention the FTX investment as his biggest mistake.

The fan met Brady on the street and asked him what he thought the biggest mistake he has ever made was. After some time thinking, Brady said:

"I don't know. Is anything really a mistake?"

After the video went out, some fans took aim at Brady for ignoring the FTX investment:

ꪻꫝꫀ ᴄʟᴏᴡɴ.🤡 @2dah2 @overtime @TomBrady @GLOJAYSSS Ignoring the whole FTX investment I see…..

@IWannaQuitMyJobSoBad @ropeuhdope2 ain’t want no parts of answering that kinda question while out in the streets @overtime @TomBrady @GLOJAYSSS He lead off with the wrong question…Theain’t want no parts of answering that kinda question while out in the streets

𝙘𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨🎒 @SkiMaskChris_ @overtime @TomBrady @GLOJAYSSS If bro not getting paid he not gonna be involved lmao

How much did Tom Brady lose in the FTX bankruptcy?

In 2021, Tom Brady reached an agreement with crypto company FTX to serve as an ambassador. Brady received $30 million in stock for his work pitching the company in television ads and at its conference.

However, back in November of 2022, FTX filed for bankruptcy, and the $30 million in stock Brady got was worthless, according to a report from the New York Times.

During the collapse of FTX, Brady reportedly called FTX's head of partnerships, Sina Nader, and was concerned:

“I never would have expected to decline a call from Tom Brady,” Nader told The New York Times.

After the collapse of FTX, founder Sam Bankman-Fried was facing federal fraud-related charges.

Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Shaquille O'Neal, Larry David, Steph Curry, and Naomi Osaka were all sued by FTX investors who want repayment from celebrity endorsers.

"None of these defendants performed any due diligence prior to marketing these FTX products to the public," according to the lawsuit, obtained by the Times.

Although Brady lost $30 million in the FTX deal, he made over $300 million just in salary from his NFL career, not including sponsorships or other money. So, with that and being paid in stock, perhaps the FTX crash was not too big a mistake.

