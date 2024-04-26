"Imagine having confidence in Daniel Jones": Giants fans panic after Malik Nabers draft pick

It has been decided: Malik Nabers is joining Big Blue.

On Thursday, the New York Giants selected the LSU Tigers wide receiver sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is expected to bolster a receiving room that includes Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and tight end Darren Waller.

Reaction to the decision was mostly negative, especially when it came to a potential connection with Daniel Jones:

More of the negativity can be seen below:

"Giants relying on Daniel Jones again, yeah they're cooked", one fan feared.

"Daniel Jones last chance," another warned.

"The Giants are compete idiots. Guess the Vikings are gonna win this draft. Not cool for Lions fans.", yet another commented.

Malik Nabers’ rookie contract with Giants revealed

Malik Nabers had just barely made it onto the stage when Spotrac revealed how much he would be paid to catch balls for the New York Giants.

According to the website, he will sign a four-year, $29.2-million contract that includes a $18-million signing bonus. It is fully guaranteed; and should he perform reasonably well, he will also have a fifth-year option for 2028.

With such a friendly deal, Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will be hoping that Nabers performs to his potential. Already, TWSN’s Logan Wright is sold on his potential, saying:

“Whenever Nabers catches the ball he truly has the ability to score every time.The yards after the catch is arguably his best trait. The speed and athleticism combined with a strong lower half make him nearly impossible to bring down. This makes him a threat in all areas of the field which LSU took advantage of.

“Nabers has the ability to be moved around and thrive in any position on the field inside or out. The yards after catch ability is such a plus when you know how to use your athleticism to create separation when it comes to running routes, which Nabers does exceptionally well.”

For Day 2, the Giants will have the 47th and 70th overall picks. Running back is a very likely move, given the lack of quality depth behind Devin Singletary.