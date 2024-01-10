IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes enjoys perfect snowy day with children as NFL regular season wraps up

Brittany Mahomes and her children enjoyed one of the first snow days of the winter this week. The Kansas City area received inches of snow fall this week as temperatures continue to drop.

Mahomes shared photos of the snow fall on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Photos included her property blanketed in snow and another showed the driveway and surrounding area all completely covered. She wrote in the caption about how beautiful it was to see.

Brittany Mahomes also shared a photo of her and Patrick Mahomes' daughter, Sterling playing out in the snow. While she was holding a big snowball in her hands, she said they lasted just about five minutes in the frigid temperatures. She also documented how their snow day moved inside and went to playing princess.

The weather system that brought the snow day is also going to cause temperatures to plummet throughout the rest of the week. The Kansas City Chiefs' wild card game against the Miami Dolphins is expected to be the coldest NFL game ever with a temperature of -5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Brittany Mahomes had dinner in Beverly Hills with Taylor Swift

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift were once again spotted having a girls night dinner last weekend. This time, the duo, along with Blake Bell's wife Lyndsay Bell, had dinner in Beverly Hills at the restaurant Spago, on Saturday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs were in town to play the Los Angeles Chargers in the season finale on Sunday afternoon.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce didn't take the field for the Chiefs since they had already clinched their playoff spot and seed. Swift didn't attend Sunday's game as she was in Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globes.

This is just the latest girls-only dinner for the trio as they recently went to a Kansas City area restaurant to celebrate a friend's birthday during New Year's weekend. They also went out in New York City in November during the Chiefs' international game in Frankfurt, Germany.