IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes turns up the heat partying in Tulum, Mexico 

Brittany Mahomes is continuing to live her best life. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife is still in party mode after the team's Super Bowl win. She posted pictures of a yacht party in Tulum, Mexico on her Instagram stories, featuring a few of her closest friends.

Brittany flew to Mexico in her and her husband Patrick's private jet to celebrate her friend Mallory Moss' bachelorette. She flew to Tulum on Thursday and posted pictures with her girl gang. The group of seven have seemingly booked a lavish villa for their stay in Mexico.

With the NFL season in the rear-view mirror, Brittany has dumped parental responsibilities on Patrick Mahomes and is enjoying her time away in Mexico with her friends. She was present at every Chiefs game this year to cheer on her husband and the team. It appears she's taking a well-deserved vacation ahead of one of her best friend's wedding.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrate daughter Skye's third birthday

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with their children at Disneyland after Chiefs' Super Bowl win

It's been a month of celebrations for Brittany Mahomes. Early in February, she, her husband Patrick, and even Taylor Swift partied and celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' third Super Bowl in five years.

Before jetting off to Mexico for her friend's bachelorette, the couple celebrated their daughter Skye's third birthday with an incredible party. She shared a video from the party with the caption:

"We celebrated our Sterling Skye today! I can’t even believe we will have a 3 year old in just a few days! Time flies when you’re having fun! We love you baby girl."

She was seemingly overwhelmed with emotions on her daughter's third birthday and shared another set of pictures while pondering how quickly time was passing by. She captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday to my Sterling Skye! You made me a Mama and it was one of the greatest moments of my life! You my girl are the brightest little girl and make every day nothing short of beautiful! 🤍 You’re three, where did the time go?"

The family also visited Disneyland as part of the prize for Mahomes for winning the Super Bowl MVP award. Brittany Mahomes has had an incredible February full of happiness and success, and her Instagram stories suggest the party isn't over yet.